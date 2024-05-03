ShellKode launches “EmpowerHer” join hands with AWS to train 1 lakh women developers in Gen AI

ShellKode has launched “EmpowerHer” in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to train and empower 1 lakh – women developers into the future with Gen AI technology. With a mission to democratise next-gen AI, this pioneering initiative prioritises on elevating women developers in the Indian tech community.

Arun Kumar, CEO of ShellKode, said “EmpowerHer isn’t just a program, it’s a revolution. We’re empowering a generation of aspiring developers, particularly women, with the cutting-edge tools and knowledge of AI to transform India’s innovation landscape and shape the future of enterprise”.

The partnership will pair aspiring women developers with experienced Gen AI mentors, who will provide them with personalised and invaluable guidance, career advice, and a supportive network. This includes facilitating networking events, seminars, and fostering vibrant online communities where they can connect with each other and industry professionals.

Commenting on the partnership, Karthikeyan K, Co-Founder & CTO, KreditBee, said: “Working with Shellkode on our GenAI implementation has been nothing short of exceptional. Their deep understanding of both artificial intelligence and BFSI sector enabled them to tailor a solution perfectly aligned with our needs. Thanks to Shellkode’s innovative approach and domain-specific knowledge, our organisation has experienced tangible improvements in efficiency, accuracy, and overall performance. We wholeheartedly recommend Shellkode to any BFSI institution seeking to leverage GenAI technologies to drive transformative change.”

Spanning the entire year, “EmpowerHer ” highlights ShellKode’s commitment to nurturing a fertile ground for startups and enterprises. This initiative marks a new chapter in fostering innovation and cultivating an inclusive ecosystem by providing hands-on exercises, case studies, and projects to enhance practical skills.”