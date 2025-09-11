ShellKode signs multi-year AI collaboration with AWS

ShellKode, a leading GenAI and Data-focused solutions company, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI technologies across India.

As part of the agreement, ShellKode will leverage AWS’s advanced GenAI services, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock Agents, to help enterprises in sectors such as financial services, retail, logistics, and healthcare adopt GenAI at scale and build specialized AI agents.

ShellKode, an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, already has a proven track record of delivering real-world Agentic AI applications for clients including Metropolis Healthcare Limited, XpressBees, and 1Pharmacy Network.

“This collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal milestone for ShellKode,” said Arun S, Co-founder and CEO of ShellKode. “It allows us to work more closely with AWS, enabling us to solve larger, more complex challenges for our customers. Together, we can accelerate delivery, strengthen our service capabilities, and reduce time-to-market for enterprise AI solutions. This collaboration is not just strategic—it’s symbiotic, creating value for customers above all.”

Key focus areas of the collaboration include:

Scaling 80+ ready-to-deploy AI solutions – including publishing select agents in the new AI Agents and Tools category on AWS Marketplace.

Specialized AI expertise – a dedicated team of ShellKode’s Agentic AI experts will co-deliver high-impact solutions with AWS.

Joint go-to-market initiatives – co-branded sales, marketing, and field engagements to drive enterprise adoption of GenAI and Agentic AI.

Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia, said:

“Through this strategic collaboration with ShellKode, we help enterprises across India rapidly deploy specialized AI agents at scale—improving customer experiences, increasing operational efficiency, and unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

By combining AWS’s powerful GenAI platforms with ShellKode’s domain expertise, the collaboration will help cut enterprise AI deployment timelines from months to weeks, enabling faster transitions from experimentation to production. With 100+ GenAI implementations across industries, ShellKode is positioned to deliver scalable, outcome-driven AI solutions that unlock new revenue streams, boost ROI, and power long-term business growth.