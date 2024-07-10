Shiprocket and Snowflake AI Data Cloud to empower 1.5 lakh merchants of BHARAT to scale their data infrastructure

Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, announced that Shiprocket, a leading eCommerce enablement platform, has successfully deployed on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. This empowers Shiprocket to streamline data operations, gain real-time insights, and deliver an enhanced customer experience for its vast network of merchants. Shiprocket’s 1.5 lakh merchants now have faster access to data to allow businesses to make data-driven decisions quickly, gaining a competitive edge. Additionally, the cloud-based nature of the AI Data Cloud allows merchants to scale their data infrastructure effortlessly.

Leveraging Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud has significantly reduced data processing time from days to minutes. This newfound agility has allowed Shiprocket to optimise operations, improve decision-making, and ultimately deliver a seamless eCommerce experience for their seller base. Shiprocket plans to explore advanced applications within the AI Data Cloud like Generative AI (Gen AI) and large language models (LLMs) in the future. They’re also exploring the development of chatbots that allow sellers to interact with their data using natural language, further enhancing accessibility and user experience.

Saahil Goel, MD & CEO of Shiprocket, said, “This collaboration with Snowflake is a transformative milestone for our 1.5 lakhs-strong seller community, collectively driving an annualised GMV of over $3 billion. By integrating Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, we have gained access to real-time data insights that are crucial for our sellers’ eCommerce operations. This strategic collaboration empowers our sellers to scale their data infrastructure seamlessly as their businesses grow. The enhanced data processing capabilities and real-time insights provided by Snowflake will enable our sellers to optimise their operations more efficiently, make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy, and ultimately deliver a seamless and exceptional eCommerce experience to their customers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to provide our merchants with the best tools to thrive in the competitive eCommerce landscape.”

“As Shiprocket expands its operations, Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud provides a scalable, cost-effective, secure platform to support their diverse data needs to drive business value. We are proud to be part of Shiprocket’s growth journey, empowering their businesses with real-time data insights to spur innovation and customer delight,” said Vijayant Rai, MD India- Snowflake.

This collaboration signifies a shared vision between Shiprocket and Snowflake – leveraging the power of data to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape. With this collaboration, Shiprocket is well-positioned to explore the future potential of AI-powered solutions.