Short distance, big impact: Zebronics becomes first Indian brand to launch a UST projector with Zeb Pixa Play Pro 500

If you’ve ever wished for a cinema-like experience without the hassle of mounting a projector far from your screen, Zebronics has just dropped the ultimate solution. Introducing the Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500, an Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector from a homegrown brand. This powerhouse is here to redefine how we experience big-screen entertainment at home.

A true big-screen experience in just a small space—The Zeb – Pixa Play Pro 500 can project a massive 228cm screen size from as close as 40cm away! With an impressive 12500 lumens brightness and Full HD 1080p native resolution, it delivers crystal-clear visuals with rich, vibrant colours. Say goodbye to cluttered setups and mounting hassles—this UST projector transforms even compact spaces into a cinematic experience.

But it’s not just about the visuals. Zebronics packed this projector with multi-connectivity options, including BT v5.0, dual USB, HDMI & AUX output, so you can hook up everything from your gaming console to your streaming device with ease. Additionally, Miracast and iOS Screen Casting ensure smooth wireless mirroring, eliminating the need for extra cables.

Electronic Focus via Remote – Adjust focus effortlessly from your couch

Air Mouse – Navigate like a pro with intuitive controls

Quad-Core Processor – Ensuring smooth performance, even for heavy tasks like gaming with Android 9 and a 2GB RAM

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz) – Lag-free streaming and connectivity

App Support – Access your favourite apps directly

20,000-hour LED lamp life – Built to last for years

Built-in Powerful Speakers – A complete audio-visual experience

The Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500 projector is designed for movie buffs, gamers, and anyone who wants to bring the big screen home. The Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500 is now available at Amazon and Flipkart at an introductory price of ₹69,999

Speaking on the launch, Pradeep Doshi, Co-Founder & Director, Zebronics stated, “At Zebronics, we’ve always believed that world-class technology shouldn’t be a privilege—it should be for everyone & that led us to launch the Zeb-Pixa Play Pro 500 and thereby as India’s first homegrown brand to introduce a UST projector, we are elevating Home Entertainment to new heights. Imagine pairing this with our powerful Zebronics Soundbars—a seamless home theatre experience that brings immersive sound and stunning visuals together effortlessly. And this is just the beginning! We’re committed to bringing more innovations that deliver Premium for Masses, making high-end tech accessible without compromise. With every launch, we’re raising the bar, setting new standards, and staying Always Ahead.”