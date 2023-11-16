Shorthills AI Joins NVIDIA Inception

Shorthills AI announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionising industries with technological advancements.

Shorthills AI is focused on providing end-to-end generative AI and data engineering solutions. It works closely with clients across different areas, from data pre-processing to data pipelines in data lakes to machine learning and AI.

Joining NVIDIA Inception will allow Shorthills AI to access informative courses through the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, cloud credits and technological assistance. This support will equip Shorthills AI with advanced skills and expertise, enabling the Shorthills team to scale up its services and solve more business problems across industries. The program will also offer Shorthills AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organisations.

“We’re thrilled to join the coveted list of startups in NVIDIA Inception,” said Pawan Prabhat, Co-founder of Shorthills AI. “This collaboration with NVIDIA will support our goals and help ensure our AI offering continues to be ahead of the curve in the enterprise market.”

“We are excited to be a part of NVIDIA Inception, which will be instrumental in advancing Shorthills AI’s growth. With access to cutting-edge training and resources, we can reinforce our position as leaders in the enterprise GenAI market,” said Paramdeep Singh, Co-founder of Shorthills AI.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.