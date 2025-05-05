SIA by Seqrite: Ushering a new era in AI-powered cybersecurity

In an age where cyber threats move faster than traditional defenses can track, the ability to respond in real time with intelligence and agility is no longer optional—it’s essential. Rising to this challenge, Seqrite, the enterprise security arm of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, has unveiled SIA – the Seqrite Intelligent Assistant—a game-changing AI-driven virtual security analyst built to reshape the landscape of cybersecurity operations.

Launched today in Pune, SIA is more than a new tool—it’s a new paradigm in enterprise security. Behind its intuitive, conversational interface lies a powerhouse of AI capabilities, underpinned by GoDeep.AI, a proprietary, self-aware malware hunting engine developed at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility.

Built for the Complexity of Now

Today’s digital battlefield is relentless. Security teams are inundated with alerts, struggling to keep up amidst a shortage of skilled analysts and manual investigation processes. SIA steps in as a virtual team member—one that never sleeps, forgets, or misses critical context.

With SIA, analysts can instantly investigate incidents, identify linked threats through matched Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), and get guided mitigation steps—all through a natural language query. It’s a response engine that understands the what, the why, and the now.

The Human-AI Synergy

“SIA marks a transformative leap for cybersecurity—one that bridges the gap between human intelligence and the power of Generative AI,” said Vishal Salvi, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies Limited. “It’s about redefining what’s possible, helping security teams operate with speed, clarity, and precision.”

SIA doesn’t just deliver answers—it delivers context. It remembers prior interactions, understands ongoing incidents, and surfaces the most relevant information precisely when needed. Analysts no longer have to sift through dashboards or run complex queries—SIA brings insight directly to them, instantly.

Made in India, Ready for the World

Developed entirely in India, SIA reflects Seqrite’s bold vision of delivering homegrown, globally competitive cybersecurity solutions. This is not just a response to evolving threats—it’s a proactive reimagining of how enterprise security can and should function in the AI era.

With SIA now available for Seqrite XDR users, and plans for wider integration across Seqrite’s cybersecurity suite, organizations of all sizes will soon have access to an intelligent assistant that elevates security posture while reducing operational fatigue.

By automating routine tasks, reducing noise, and empowering analysts with actionable intelligence in seconds, SIA sets a new benchmark for resilience in modern cybersecurity. It’s a shift from reactive defense to proactive, AI-augmented protection.

In a world where cyberattacks aren’t just increasing—they’re evolving—Seqrite’s SIA doesn’t just keep pace.