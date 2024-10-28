Siemens and ServiceNow Enter Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Shopfloor Security and Drive GenAI-Powered Automation for Shopfloor Operations

Siemens and ServiceNow announced a new collaboration that debuted at the ServiceNow World Forum in Munich. The companies intend to enhance industrial cybersecurity and drive the integration of generative AI into shopfloor operations. This mutual cooperation leverages Siemens’ Sinec Security Guard for industrial vulnerability management and the Siemens Industrial Copilot for generative AI-powered automation, with ServiceNow providing the workflow automation needed to streamline and enhance factory operations.

According to a recent market analysis, the industrial cybersecurity market is expected to reach $21.6 billion by 2028, driven by increasing threats to operational technology (OT) systems and the need for more comprehensive vulnerability management. The application of generative AI in industrial settings is also predicted to grow exponentially, with companies seeking to improve operational efficiency and human-machine collaboration.

Cathy Mauzaize, President, EMEA at ServiceNow, said: “Our collaboration with Siemens represents a pivotal step in enhancing operational technology security and harnessing the power of generative AI on the shopfloor. With Siemens’ market-leading expertise in industrial automation and the ServiceNow platform’s ability to orchestrate and automate workflows, we are enabling our joint customers to respond to vulnerabilities and streamline operations with speed and intelligence.”

Rainer Brehm, CEO Factory Automation at Siemens, added: “Combining the strength of Siemens Xcelerator, including Sinec Security Guard and the Siemens Industrial Copilot, with ServiceNow’s automation capabilities will help our customers make faster, smarter decisions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in securing OT environments and bringing cutting‑edge AI technology directly to the factory floor.”

Factory security and efficiency with AI‑driven automation

ServiceNow’s Operational Technology Service Management (OTSM) suite plays a key role in this cooperation. OTSM helps organisations manage and secure their operational technology environments by integrating IT and OT workflows, providing real‑time visibility, and automating processes across the entire factory floor. With the addition of Sinec Security Guard, ServiceNow’s OT Vulnerability Response (OT VR) will be further enhanced to include more insights into vulnerabilities of OT equipment, enabling faster detection and remediation of security threats.

In the area of automation, ServiceNow’s platform excels in orchestrating complex workflows and integrating AI insights into operational processes. Siemens brings in extensive industry domain know‑how in the automation business. The Siemens Industrial Copilot is powered by generative AI and offers a transformative capability for human‑machine collaboration on the shopfloor. Companies working with ServiceNow and mapping their workflows there can now easily create even more transparency with the Operations Copilot. A new level of transparency and control over operational processes can now be realised through the seamless interaction between static and dynamic machine data. Using natural language, the Operations Copilot assists shopfloor workers with detailed instructions and recommendations. ServiceNow’s ability to automate workflows – from maintenance scheduling to real‑time problem‑solving – helps ensure that these AI‑driven insights translate into tangible and efficient actions that improve productivity and minimise downtime.

The combined strengths of Siemens and ServiceNow ensures that generative AI‑driven insights from the Siemens Industrial Copilot are directly embedded in ServiceNow workflows. The companies are working together to help factories optimise their cybersecurity practices, enhance operational efficiency, and bring cutting‑edge AI to the heart of manufacturing processes – setting new industry standards for resilience and innovation.