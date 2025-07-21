Sify bets big on India’s digital future amid near-term losses

Mumbai, July 21, 2025: In its Q1 FY26 results, Sify Technologies signaled a strong vote of confidence in India’s digital growth story—even as it reported a net loss of ₹389 million for the quarter. The company’s revenues rose 14% year-on-year to ₹10,723 million, with EBITDA climbing 18% to ₹2,111 million, driven by continued momentum across its network, data center, and digital services verticals.

While short-term profitability was impacted by depreciation, interest costs, and planned investments, the management emphasized that these were strategic trade-offs aimed at building future-ready infrastructure.

The Long View: Investing for India’s AI-Powered Decade

Chairman Raju Vegesna struck an optimistic note, stating, “India is entering a new generation of IT transformation. Government programs like Digital India and the India AI Mission are catalyzing rapid investment in cloud, compute, and connectivity. India is not just consuming AI; it’s creating it.”

He added that national ambition, policy support, and industry innovation are creating a “perfect storm” for infrastructure-led growth.

ED & Group CFO M.P. Vijay Kumar echoed the long-term focus, saying, “Despite near-term financial strain, our investment strategy remains disciplined and geared toward sustainable value creation.”

Operational and Strategic Milestones:

-Commissioned 8.6 MW of new data center capacity

-Expanded fiber network to 1,159 nodes (↑10% YoY)

-Deployed 9,661 SD-WAN service points across India

Revenue Breakdown by Business Line:

-Network Services: 41% of revenue

-Data Center Services: 37%

-Digital Services: 22%

Sify signed a series of high-profile contracts across sectors:

Network Services: Engaged with global IT players, foreign banks, FMCG and telecom majors for NLD, MPLS, SD-WAN and cloud connectivity

Data Center Services: Onboarded clients migrating from competitor DCs and signed new DR contracts

Digital Services: Saw demand for cloud migration, DRaaS, PaaS, IaaS, and on-premise private cloud and security solutions

Despite short-term losses, Sify’s results point to a business positioning itself for the long haul—aligned with India’s growing appetite for scalable, AI-ready digital infrastructure.