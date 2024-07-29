Sify Technologies announces the appointment of C R Srinivasan as CEO of Sify Digital Services Limited

Sify Technologies Limited announced the appointment of C R Srinivasan as the Chief Executive Officer of Sify Digital Services Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited.

C.R. Srinivasan has over 30 years of experience in global telecom, IT, cybersecurity, and digital services. As a seasoned technologist and business leader, C R Srinivasan has an established track record in large enterprises, start-ups, and platform-based businesses. He has leveraged technology to enhance customer experiences and develop unique business models, successfully turning around and rapidly scaling businesses by building platforms and services focussed on the right technology.

Prior to Sify, Srini led Tata Communications’ Cloud and Cybersecurity businesses. He also co-founded Sevenstrata IT Services, a remote infrastructure management company acquired by Mindtree. Srini was part of the initial team that established Sify’s network services and developed its managed services capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Chairman, Raju Vegesna, said, “Srini is well versed in the transformation that the ecosystem has undergone. His experience in building digital services across the ICT ecosystem will be valuable in steering Sify Digital Services in a new direction. He will be responsible for building the business both in India and into new territories.”

C R Srinivasan, said, “I am proud of what the company has become under the leadership of Raju and the ambitious roadmap ahead. I will look to realise Sify’s untapped potential in digital services and contribute to making Sify a truly converged ICT ecosystem leader.”