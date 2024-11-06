Sify Technologies Partners with Cisco ThousandEyes to Help Enterprises Accelerate their Digital Transformation Journey

Sify Technologies Limited, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider, announced its partnership with Cisco ThousandEyes, a software by Cisco Systems that enables organisations manage their digital experiences across internet and cloud. Sify’s capabilities in managed services, data centre solutions, and its expertise in the local market, paired with Cisco’s advanced networking and IT infrastructure, brings immense value and benefits to customers of both companies.

Having been managing business-critical networks for over 2 decades, Sify’s Managed Network Services (MNS) offers a range of infrastructure, networking, and automation skills, along with the right tools, processes, and capabilities to help enterprises devise a future-ready network strategy, integrate and connect to any cloud, and consolidate and manage complex networks. On the other hand, Cisco ThousandEyes is a software tool by Cisco that helps organisations detect, diagnose, remediate, predict, and optimise conditions impacting connected experiences across any domain.

Sify’s comprehensive network and data centre services seamlessly integrates with Cisco’s ThousandEyes, offering unified monitoring and visibility solutions across the entire network, from on-premises to the cloud. This integration provides customers with enhanced visibility, through detailed insights into the application’s performance and user experience by monitoring network paths, internet routing, and SaaS application performance. Sify’s expertise ensures that these insights are actionable and integrated into the overall network management strategy.

Additionally, Sify’s operational capabilities complement Cisco’s ThousandEyes by enabling proactive identification and resolution of performance issues, thereby ensuring high availability and reliability of digital services. The partnership also allows for scalable and customised deployments, tailored to specific business needs. Sify’s robust support capabilities, combined with Cisco’s support network, provides a strong and responsive customer service ecosystem, ensuring businesses can quickly address any challenges and optimise their digital experience platforms.

Pranesh Babu, Global Practice Head Network Digital Services, Network Managed Services at Sify said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Cisco, a respected leader in the IT space. This collaboration with Cisco’s ThousandEyes drives network observability for customers, whereby they can quickly identify and diagnose network outages early enough to minimise or avoid business impact, make better-informed decisions and streamline work for application and network monitoring teams, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and improving business outcomes.

Ashok Shivashankar, Director, Sales, Cisco India and SAARC said, “Partnership at Cisco is at the heart of everything we do. By combining the advanced IT capabilities of Cisco ThousandEyes with Sify’s market expertise in Managed Network Services and data center solutions, we are poised to help businesses achieve operational excellence and elevate customer satisfaction to new heights.”