SiMa.ai to accelerate edge AI adoption with Cisco for industry 4.0

SiMa.ai announced a go-to-market collaboration with Cisco to bring artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to Industry 4.0 environments. By integrating SiMa.ai’s energy-efficient Modalix AI platform with Cisco’s new, robust and ruggedised IE3500 portfolio of switches, customers can now deploy powerful, production-grade edge AI solutions across manufacturing, logistics, and industrial automation use cases.

Transforming industrial operations with Edge AI

The integration addresses the growing demand for low-latency, high-performance AI at the edge, delivering the privacy, reliability, security, and performance required for mission-critical Applications.

“This collaboration with Cisco marks a significant milestone in making edge AI accessible and practical for industrial environments,” said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and Founder, SiMa.ai. “Our Modalix platform’s ability to deliver high-performance AI inference with exceptional energy efficiency, combined with Cisco’s proven industrial networking infrastructure, creates a necessary solution for Industry 4.0 transformation.”

Empowering industry 4.0 use cases

Together, the two products enable a wide range of Industry 4.0 applications across multiple sectors:

Smart manufacturing: Real-time quality control, predictive maintenance, and production optimisation

Industrial automation: Intelligent robotics, automated inspection, and process control

Supply chain and logistics: Inventory management, package sorting, and warehouse automation

Energy and utilities : Grid monitoring, equipment diagnostics, and safety compliance

Transportation: Fleet management, route optimisation, and autonomous vehicle systems

Technical excellence and innovation

SiMa.ai’s Modalix platform is engineered specifically for edge AI applications, featuring a unique architecture that delivers exceptional performance per watt while supporting diverse AI workloads. The platform’s software-defined approach enables rapid deployment of new AI models and applications without hardware changes.

Cisco’s IE3500 switches provide the industrial-grade networking infrastructure essential for edge AI deployments. With features including advanced security, precise timing, and environmental hardening, the IE3500 series can provide reliable connectivity and data transmission in challenging industrial environments.

“Cisco is committed to enabling digital transformation for manufacturing, energy and transportation industries,” said Vikas Butaney, SVP & GM, Secure Routing and Industrial IoT, Cisco. “Our work with SiMa.ai will enable customers to unlock the full potential of Industry 4.0 by combining AI and secure industrial networking technologies.”

Market impact and future outlook

The global edge AI market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for real-time processing, data privacy concerns, and the need to reduce bandwidth costs. According to industry analysts, the edge AI market is expected to reach a significant scale over the next five years, with industrial applications representing a major growth segment.

This collaboration well positions both companies for this transformation, which will provide customers with a solution that addresses the unique challenges of deploying AI in industrial environments.