Simpliance Bespoke Audit Management tool streamlines audit process for organisations

Read Article

Simpliance Technologies, India’s largest integrated digital Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform helps organisations to fulfil their audit requirements with Simpliance Bespoke Audit Management tool. The cloud-based tool offered by Simpliance, a key subsidiary of India’s leading business services provider Quess Corp can be customized as per multiple audit engagements and is simple and effective in implementation.

Ranging from financial audits (as per the international accounting standards), assets audit to ISO audits, Simpliance Bespoke Audit Management tool manages the auditing end-to-end. Its detailed automated auditing report with simplified work paper management and risk-based auditing processes help business meet their specific audit requirements in a most efficient method. Simpliance’s intelligent engine with its flexible interface allows organizations to create their own auditing checkpoints, weightage, risk and arrive at the scoring on an intuitive dashboard. It also reduces 40% of overall cost with reduced manpower, logistics cost and management time.

Speaking on the innovative product, Anil Prem D’Souza, Founder and CEO, Simpliance Technologies said, “With Simpliance’s Bespoke Audit Management tool, the timeline required for scheduling and logistics reduces to almost zero with large no. of audits beings run with speedier turnaround. It also increases productivity by 75% for vendors, stakeholders and business rather than logistics, paperwork and resubmission of data repeatedly.”

With Bespoke Audit Management tool, organizations can identify and create pre-audit checkpoints which do not carry weightage, define process specific compliance checkpoints and create dynamic forms & fields to include other parameters of the audit. This flexibility allows organizations to conduct audits such as and ISO audit, check of financial assets, environmental health & safety, social audits or even simple internal company audits belonging to internal processes. The easy-to-use cloud-based tool allows online submission of evidences by auditees and online auditing by auditors. This ensures that the tracking, log, observation and recommendation are all visible to various stakeholders in the organization, without the need for manual requesting and reporting. Also, the advanced options enable sighting of Non-Compliance (NC) by auditors and allows tracking and updation by auditee until closure of NC.

“Simpliance has been conducting monthly vendors compliance audits for us in a diligent and organized manner. Their software also has required features that are aimed at reducing manual intervention. Periodic compliance updates shared by them also helps us stay updated,” said the spokesperson from Cushman & Wakefield.

Bespoke Audit Management tool recognizes and highlights global audit standards and principles of Corrective Action Preventive Action (CAPA) and ensures mitigation of risks during the audit process. The quality of audits is standardised with the online platform which has complete legal and statutory information from over 70,000 pages of digital data on the latest amended laws.