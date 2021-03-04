Simplilearn and IIT Kanpur launch online certificate program in Blockchain Technology

Read Article

Simplilearn has partnered with IIT Kanpur to offer an exclusive Professional Certificate Program in Blockchain Technology. This in-depth program will provide learners with a comprehensive co-created curriculum covering the most in-demand skills in the field of Blockchain. Learners will also get the advantage of interacting with expert faculty at IIT Kanpur through Master Classes. The four-month certificate program is best suited for individuals working as Software Developers, IT Professionals, Engineers, Analysts, and Technical Leads. By the end of the program, learners will gain expertise in streamlining supply chain efforts and working with complex ledger systems. On completion of the program, learners will receive a Certification of Completion from IIT Kanpur.

Delivered via Simplilearn’s high-engagement bootcamp-style learning model, this intensive program is designed to provide learners with a clear competitive advantage via an ideal blend of conceptual training and applied learning opportunities that help perfect the skills they have learnt. Learners will also have access to self-paced videos and live virtual classes conducted by industry experts. Program graduates in India will also be enrolled in Simplilearn’s Job Assistance service and have access to the IIMJobs Pro-Membership for six months.

With 70+ hours of applied learning and 50+ hours of self-paced learning modules, the program offers participants a comprehensive learning experience covering advanced blockchain technologies. The key domains covered include applications of blockchain technology, Bitcoin, platforms that use Blockchain, application building on Ethereum, Hyperledger, and other prospects of Blockchain. At the end of the program, learners will get to work on a Capstone project on industry use cases, an opportunity to solve real-world ledger challenges, and labs that provide hands-on experience.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Given the enormous scope of blockchain, organizations across industries are now capitalizing on this technology. The increasing need for simplifying business processes and the need for applications integrated with blockchain technology will drive the overall blockchain market in the coming years. In fact, according to a leading industry report, the global blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at an impressive CAGR of 67.3% during the period. In light of this, we are happy to collaborate with IIT Kanpur to offer a comprehensive program on Blockchain technology. This in-depth program will provide extensive knowledge of Blockchain concepts and will enable learners to kick start their career in this industry.”

“With the application of blockchain growing beyond cryptocurrency, there is an upsurge in blockchain-related jobs. As the demand for talent rises, there is a need to further blockchain education in India and train the upcoming generation of blockchain developers. We are delighted to partner with Simplilearn to deliver the most updated industry-relevant curriculum to learners, featuring hands-on projects in developing smart ledgers and records.” said Mr. Sandeep Shukla, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

Simplilearn conducts more than 1,500 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn gives learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

