SISL Infotech achieves Microsoft migration specialisation, strengthening cloud migration and modernisation solutions

SISL Infotech proudly announces its achievement as a Microsoft Specialised Partner for Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform under Azure Migrate and Modernise Partner-Led Program (AMMP). This specialisation highlights SISL’s expertise in helping customers transition seamlessly to the cloud, modernise their applications, and drive digital transformation.

As a specialised Migration certified partner (AMMP) , SISL Infotech is positioned to provide strategic guidance, technical expertise, and comprehensive cloud migration solutions across industries. With a proven track record of successful cloud migrations and modernisation efforts SISL is well-positioned to empower organisations to optimise their cloud strategies.

“We are thrilled to be recognised as a Microsoft Specialised Partner for the Infra and DB Migrations (under) . This specialisation allows us to bring best-in-class cloud migration and modernisation services to our customers,” said Shobhit Kapoor, Sales Head, SISL Infotech. “Our collaboration with Microsoft ensures that our clients benefit from cutting-edge Azure solutions, reducing complexity and unlocking new efficiencies.”

Key benefits of working with SISL Infotech as a Microsoft Specialised Partner for Cloud Migration :

– Expertise you can trust: Proven expertise in migrating and modernising IT infrastructure on Microsoft Azure.

– Certified resources: Specialists who have undergone rigorous certification processes, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of excellence.

– Proven track record: A history of success with complex cloud migration projects, ensuring a smooth transition.

– Innovative Azure solutions: Access to the latest Azure tools and features for a forward-thinking digital strategy.

– Efficient migration: Managed and secure transitions to the cloud with minimised risk.

– Tailored modernisation: Custom strategies to maximise performance and scalability for specific business needs.

– Top-tier support: Specialised and dedicated support for complex cloud infrastructure challenges.

– Cost optimisation: Streamlined migration processes that lead to greater cost-efficiency and ROI.

This achievement strengthens SISL Infotech’s role in driving digital transformation for businesses across the public sector, enabling them to take full advantage of the cloud’s potential while remaining agile and competitive in today’s market.