Skyball launches high-performance home audio products

Skyball, the new-age consumer electronics brand focused on home audio and smart accessories, has announced the launch of its first home audio product line-up. Skyball’s first home audio range caters to the growing demand of music enthusiasts by providing them with a world-class audio listening experience.

Starting at just ₹ 2,999 (MRP), the feature-packed audio products are designed to deliver superior sound quality and seamless connectivity. The range includes a wide variety of speakers, each with an aesthetically pleasing design that seamlessly blends into any home interior, enhancing the ambience.

A part of the leading OEM- Videomax International Pvt Ltd (VMI), Skyball aspires to provide customers with products that offer superior experiences at the most affordable price point.

Speaking about the launch, Vinay Kapoor, CEO and Co-founder, Skyball said, “We are excited to bring our range of home audio products to the Indian market. Our products are engineered to provide an unparalleled listening experience, with superior sound quality, effortless connectivity, and modern design that excels in both form and function. We believe that our products would appeal to music enthusiasts in India looking for high-quality audio equipment at an affordable price.”

In alignment with the Make in India initiative, Skyball has locally designed and manufactured audio products in homegrown state-of-the-art facilities. These products are manufactured using cutting-edge technology and high-grade materials, ensuring pristine audio delivery, long-lasting durability, and reliability.

The product range includes the Portable Sound Bar Neo20, Party Box 600, Party Pillar 1100, Party Pillar 1200, and Party Pillar 1300. Each of these products has unique features and specifications that make them stand out from the competition.

The Mini Sound Bar Neo20 is a portable music bar with 16W pure sound output. It comes in an elegant full flaming light design and offers a range of connectivity features such as USB, TF, Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX. With a 3.7V/2000mAh battery, the portable soundbar can provide up to 6 hours of non-stop music playback. The mini sound bar also comes equipped with a built-in mic for hands-free calling.

The Party Box 600 is a compact party speaker with true 60-Watt Super Bass Sound output. The party speaker can instantly turn your house into a disco night with its multi-partyRGB light effect. Itfeatures Multimode connectivity including Bluetooth 5.0, USB, TF, and AUX options. The aesthetically designed speaker comes with full control top panel, and a 7.4V/5200mAh battery that can provide up to 6 hours of non-stop music playback. The party speaker also offers wireless UHF micfor weekend karaoke sessions.

Party Pillar Tower Speakers- The Party Pillar 1300, 1200 and 1100 arethe ultimate tower music systems that can transform your home into a party hub. These tower speakers feature premium acoustic wooden cabinets that house high-quality drivers, tweeters and woofers, enabling you to not only listen but feel the audio echoing.The tower speaker also ensures seamless connectivity with its multimode options such as Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB, AUX, options, Party Pillar 1300, 1200 also have HDMI-ARC too.

With no distortion audio delivery, the party speaker truly offers a real theater experience at home. These tower speakers are accompanied by a fully-functional remote controller and wireless high-end UHF for weekend karaoke sessions.

Pricing and Availability

The new range of home audio products from Skyball is now available for purchase in India on Amazon.in. The audio products come with one-year service warranty.

Mini Soundbar Neo20: ₹ 2,999 (MRP)

Party Box 60: ₹ 12,999 (MRP)

Party Pillar 1300: ₹ 12999 (MRP)

Party Pillar 1200: ₹ 10,999 (MRP)