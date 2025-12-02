Skyflow unveils DPDP-ready Data Privacy Vault for India

Skyflow today announced the launch of a purpose-built platform designed to meet the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act’s most demanding technical requirements. The new Skyflow DPDP Data Privacy Vault Platform enables enterprises to protect personal data, govern its use, and accelerate responsible AI innovation—while staying fully compliant with the newly notified rules.

The DPDP Rules, released on November 13, 2025, represent a major shift toward a privacy-first digital economy in India. With penalties of up to ₹250 crore (~$30 million) per violation and just 18 months to achieve compliance, organizations now face an urgent need to modernize their data protection architecture.

The Personal Data Sprawl Challenge

India’s digital expansion has fueled innovation across sectors, but it has also created an unprecedented volume of personal data spread across modern IT environments. Sensitive data now appears in app databases, logs, analytics stores, SaaS tools, reports, data lakes, and AI training pipelines. This “personal data sprawl” increases risk and makes governance, protection, and AI usage extremely difficult within traditional security models.

A 2024 Protiviti–CII survey underscores this gap: only 24% of Indian organizations feel prepared for the privacy challenges posed by new technologies.

A Platform Built for DPDP and AI

Skyflow’s Data Privacy Vault Platform addresses this complexity by isolating and securing personal data in a dedicated privacy vault—while orchestrating safe data flows across databases, applications, analytics systems, and AI models. The architecture aligns with DPDP’s system-level requirements to secure personal data across its entire lifecycle.

Key capabilities include:

• Personal Data Security Safeguards

Applies advanced privacy technologies—polymorphic encryption, format-preserving tokenization, masking, and obfuscation—to keep data secure yet usable for analytics and AI. (Adheres to Rule 6 (a, d))

• Personal Data Governance

Provides granular, purpose-aware access controls, visibility for engineering teams, and reliable retention policies across internal and external processors. (Adheres to Rule 6 (b, c, e, f, g))

• Audit-Ready Compliance Reporting

Offers immutable logs, full observability, and consolidated audit reports to simplify regulatory reviews. (Adheres to Rule 6 (c, e))

• Consent & Data Principal Rights Enforcement

Ensures accurate enforcement of itemized consent updates and data principal requests. (Adheres to Rules 3, 14)

• Privacy-First AI Enablement

Enables analytics, model training, inference, and agentic AI systems using entity-preserving tokens—without exposing underlying personal data. (Adheres to Rule 6 (a))

Commenting on the launch, Anshu Sharma, CEO and Co-founder, Skyflow, said:

“India has 1.4 billion people and will soon have 1.4 trillion agents with AI. Protecting their personal data requires purpose-built infrastructure, not incremental fixes. The DPDP Act raises the bar for trust and accountability, and Skyflow helps enterprises meet that standard while safely adopting AI.”

Why Enterprises Are Moving Now

Industry leaders highlight that privacy vaults are set to become foundational to modern enterprise architecture.

Murali Rao, Senior Partner & Leader, Cybersecurity Consulting, EY India, said:

“The notification of the DPDP Rules marks a pivotal moment. Organizations must now operationalize privacy-centric architectures and cryptographically resilient ecosystems. Privacy by design becomes a marker of organizational excellence and a driver of stakeholder trust.”

Ashutosh Sharma, GM Strategy and Product Ops, Urbanic, added:

“Customer privacy and data security is one of our core values. Skyflow helps us meet compliance requirements while ensuring our customers’ personal data is treated with the highest standards of security.”

Rishikesh Bhise, Head of Policy and Governance, Dezerv, commented:

“Data privacy has never been just a compliance checkbox for us. We proactively integrated Skyflow to tokenize client PII and strengthen investor trust.”