Smartphone player Lava launches ‘Design in India’ contest

Lava has announced its ‘Design in India’ contest for its upcoming smartphone. Lava is calling students and professionals to design its next phone in India.

Lava’s design contest is open to B.Tech/B.E/B. Des/M.Des students and professionals. The contest will take place in three phases of ideation, creating a prototype, and presentation to the jury. Lava’s chief manufacturing officer Sanjeev Agarwal will lead the judging panel. Participants will also get mentoring from Lava’s design team during the course of the contest.

Lava will select the top three teams for its design contest who will also get a pre-placement interview at the company. The top three teams will be awarded cash prizes of ₹50,000, ₹25,000 and ₹15,000. The registration process for the contest starts today and it will be open till July 9.

Lava along with other Indian phone companies like Micromax and Karbonn are working on new launches. The move comes at a time when people are people looking for Indian alternatives to Chinese smartphones which largely dominate the market. These Indian brands are also using this opportunity to make a comeback in the Indian market. Although these brands never really left but they’ve been lurking in the shadows so to speak.

