Snowflake and Anthropic announce $200 mn partnership to bring agentic AI to global enterprises

Snowflake and Anthropic announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership. The multi-year, $200 million agreement will not only make Anthropic’s Claude models available in the Snowflake platform to more than 12,600 global customers across all three major clouds, but also establishes a joint global go-to-market (GTM) initiative focused on deploying AI agents across the world’s largest enterprises. Claude will also serve as a key model powering Snowflake’s enterprise intelligence agent, Snowflake Intelligence, to transform the nature of work by delivering all an organisation’s knowledge through one trusted agent that sparks curiosity, encourages exploration, and accelerates innovation.

This expanded partnership builds on Snowflake and Anthropic’s existing work together, where thousands of Snowflake customers are already processing trillions of Claude tokens per month through Snowflake Cortex AI. This next phase of collaboration is focused on deploying state-of-the-art AI agents on Snowflake capable of handling multi-step analysis, powered by Claude’s advanced reasoning capabilities and ability to securely handle sensitive data. This enables understanding extensive context across financial, operational, and customer data, among others, reasoning through it carefully, and showing their work rather than just retrieving an answer. By combining Claude’s reasoning with Snowflake’s governed data and AI environment, customers in regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, and life sciences can move from pilots to production with confidence.

For example, a wealth management firm can use Snowflake Intelligence, powered by Claude, to create an agent that synthesises client holdings with relevant market data and compliance rules to generate personalised portfolio recommendations — all within the security and governance perimeter of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.

“Snowflake’s most strategic partnerships are measured not just in scale, but in the depth of innovation and customer value that we can create together,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. “Anthropic joins a very select group of partners where we have nine-figure alignment, co-innovation at the product level, and a proven track record of executing together for customers worldwide. Together, the combined power of Snowflake and Claude is raising the bar for how enterprises deploy scalable, context-aware AI on top of their most critical business data.”

“Enterprises have spent years building secure, trusted data environments, and now they want AI that can work within those environments without compromise. This partnership brings Claude directly into Snowflake, where that data already lives. It’s a meaningful step toward making frontier AI genuinely useful for businesses,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-founder, Anthropic.

“We leverage Anthropic’s Claude models in Snowflake Cortex AI and this has transformed how we work with our customers to achieve increased Fin AI Agent automation rates for their support volume. Our engagements, especially with our biggest, most demanding customers, are holistically more efficient and more effective. We can do things we simply could not feasibly do before,” said Dave Lynch, VP Engineering, Intercom. “We will continue to seek out places where we can build on strong security and governance foundations of the Snowflake platform to drive impact for our customers and revenue for Intercom.”

Snowflake and Anthropic deliver enterprise-ready AI

By bringing Anthropic’s Claude models directly to organisations’ governed, business-critical enterprise data in Snowflake, joint customers can accelerate the delivery of AI agents that create real-world value. Key benefits of the partnership include:

Turn Data Into Action: Snowflake Intelligence, powered by Claude Sonnet 4.5, is an enterprise intelligence agent that puts insights at every user’s fingertips. It enables business users to analyse, reason, and gain insights from all of their structured and unstructured data, using only natural language prompts.

Unlock Deeper Analysis with Multimodal AI: With Snowflake Cortex AI Functions, users can leverage Anthropic’s newest models, including Claude Opus 4.5, which Snowflake hosted on day one, to query all data types — from traditional rows and columns of numbers to text, images, audio, and more — all while using SQL, the universal language they already know and love for managing data.

Build Custom, Multi-Agent Solutions: Snowflake Cortex Agents empower users to build trusted, production-ready data agents to retrieve their structured and unstructured data more accurately. Customers can power these data agents with Claude, helping ensure accuracy, efficiency, and governance at every step of the workflow.

Built-In Governance and Observability: When leveraging Anthropic models in Snowflake, Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides end-to-end governance and responsible AI controls — so teams can bring AI agents into production with confidence.

Snowflake also utilises Anthropic’s Claude Code internally to enhance developer productivity and accelerate innovation across its engineering organisation. Claude models also power Snowflake’s internal GTM AI Assistant, built using Snowflake Intelligence, which enables sales teams to centralise data across the organisation, ask questions in natural language, and find relevant insights that help accelerate deal cycles.