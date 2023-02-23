Snowflake launches Telecom Data Cloud to help telecommunications service providers

Snowflake announced the launch of the Telecom Data Cloud, which unites Snowflake’s data platform, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets. The Telecom Data Cloud helps telecommunications service providers break down data silos within companies and across the ecosystem, allowing organizations to easily and securely access data in near real-time, enrich it with machine learning (ML) models, and then share and analyze it to drive better decisions. With the Telecom Data Cloud, Snowflake and its ecosystem of partners can help telecommunications service providers accelerate digital transformation, enable superior customer experiences, maximize operational efficiency, and monetize new data services.

Mobile devices and broadband connectivity are now part of every aspect of day-to-day life. For that reason, the telecommunications sector remains a driver of growth, innovation, and disruption for all global businesses, especially in rapidly growing industries such as video streaming, Internet of Things (IoT), and virtual and augmented reality. The revenue shift from traditional products to innovative cross-industry collaboration solutions requires an evolution of the telecommunications business model. To stay ahead, telecommunications companies must transition away from complex legacy technologies in order to modernize their networks and to deliver value to partners across industries.

With Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud, telecommunications companies can adjust to this new reality and use Snowflake to:

Modernize the telecom network: Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud offers a single, fully-managed, secure platform for multi-cloud data consolidation with unified governance and elastic performance that supports virtually any scale of storage, compute, and users.



Maximize operational efficiency: With one unified platform, teams across IT, network engineering, data science, network operations, and product management can collaborate using data to improve planning, make faster business decisions, rapidly respond to customer needs, better manage network resources, and reduce time to market on new services.

Advanced AI and ML capabilities : Snowflake and Snowpark enable machine generated data in near-real time using ML models to predict faults, schedule maintenance ahead of time, and to reduce operational downtime.



Monetize data and applications: Telecommunications service providers can cr eate more personalized data and application service offerings with Snowflake Marketplace and launch innovative new services, including monetization around advertising and selling IoT data to any industry.

Leverage industry leading network of telecommunications partners: Take advantage of a rich partner ecosystem and their industry-specific, prebuilt templates to build valuable industry solutions faster.

“The next wave of growth and innovation in the telecommunications industry will undoubtedly be powered by data and requires collaboration across businesses and industries,” said Phil Kippen, Global Head of Industry, Telecom at Snowflake. “Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud unlocks these opportunities by creating one unified platform, enabling secure data collaboration by connecting telecommunications service providers with a rich ecosystem of applications, data, and technology partners.”

Some of the largest global customers in the telecommunications industry are already using Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud to grow revenue and maximize operational efficiency. Customer use cases include:

AT&T – With Snowflake’s Data Cloud, AT&T is driving to a single source of truth for their data across the organization where business partners can seamlessly access AT&T’s data to improve their customer experience and maximize operational efficiencies. OneWeb – The low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company was able to move their data operations over to Snowflake in just six weeks and is leveraging Snowflake to harness the power of space data for the enhanced performance of its network, as well as to monetize data through new space data services.



M1 – Singapore’s first digital network operator uses Snowflake to combine data from M1’s CRM, billing systems, website, and mobile app to provide a more complete view of the customer experience as it drives transformation and evolution in the local telecommunications landscape.

Within the Telecom Data Cloud, customers can access industry-specific solutions to leverage best practices, reduce time-to-value, and increase overall impact. Companies announcing new pre-built solutions include: