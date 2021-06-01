Snowflake marks one year in India

Read Article

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced that it marked one year of operations and growth in India today. Having established its Indian office in early 2020, Snowflake has been encouraged by the explosive growth in Data Cloud adoption despite the disruption caused by the pandemic in the country.

“When planning for the business in India, we were confident of the growth opportunities, as the country was experiencing strong cloud adoption, driven by a rapidly expanding digital retail, commerce, and financial services sectors. India is essential to the success of our global growth strategy, and we will be increasing our focus and investment in the market. Our business revolves around our customer’s needs and expectations, therefore, we are deeply committed to building our team in India to support our customers every step of the way,” explains Jon Robertson, President, Asia Pacific Japan, Snowflake.

Despite the onset of the pandemic, for many fast-growing companies in key growth sectors including e-commerce, online platforms, education, healthcare, and edtech cloud platforms have become the default. This has been driving data growth in India. It is estimated by Gartner that public cloud spending in India is expected to grow in excess of 20 per cent in 2021 from 12 per cent in 2020. This growth is fuelled by the rapidly developing cloud, data centre infrastructure and native internet applications market in India.

“As data residency and data sovereignty are increasing demands from many India organisations, we initiated a local deployment by launching Snowflake on AWS in Mumbai exactly a year ago for the purposes of sharing data securely and enabling our customers to ensure data never left Indian shores,” said Vimal Venkatram, Country Manager, India, Snowflake.

