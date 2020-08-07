Social app Chingari selects in Atma-Nirbhar App contest

Read Article

Homegrown social app Chingari, a short video sharing platform to cater to the needs of young Bharat, made it into the finalists of the #AtmaNirbharApp Challenge.

The App Innovation Challenge, held by the Ministry of Information and Technology, Government of India, was aimed at identifying the “best Indian apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class apps”.

Giving the Chingari app a spot among the 10 finalists, the Government of India has shown its trust on the platform’s potential. The mantra of the contest and that of the Chingari team is the same — Make in India for India and the World.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave us the clarion call of AtmaNirbhar Bharat and technology is the pillar through which we can bridge social and economic gaps. The Chingari team works in line with the direction given by the PM himself. The features we provide are tailored for the needs of the young Bharat and this is precisely why we made into the final rounds of a contest in which thousands of apps were participating. We will continue to serve the interests of the Indian consumers through our platform.”

Chingari was selected among the finest apps in the social media category while none of its competitors like Mitron, Sharechat,Roposo and others couldn’t make it to the coveted round.

“It is a proud moment for us. We thank the government and all our users for showering their love on us. This recognition has given a new boost to our team and we will keep working tirelessly to provide our users a seamless experience,” added Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the user base of Chingari has rocketed past 25 million users in a record time and is constantly welcoming new members to its family. The free-to-download App offers refreshing entertainment across Videos, News and Games formats and allows users added interaction in an enhanced and more engaging space.

