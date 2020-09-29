SocioRAC Introduces HyLyt App for Remote Working Teams

Read Article

SocioRAC, a technology startup which is working in the areas of Data Management & privacy has launched HyLyt app for remote working teams. This ‘Digital India Initiative is a boon to enterprises who waste their precious time daily in browsing, gathering & storing the data. With this single app, team can reduce complexity and provide fingertip access to all the information that matters at one place – files, text, messages, to-do, calendar, video calls etc. The remote working teams which are the norm of today can converse and collaborate within controls thus enhancing productivity and preventing data leakage.

In the words of Rajat Singhania, Founder – SocioRAC, “With approx 1.5 billion people now working remotely, working remotely has become the “new normal” at least for the foreseeable future. The security and data protection needs are compromised at home which increases the risk of exposure and inadvertent leaking of corporate and customer data.”

He further added that in view of the present situation, we developed this app ‘HyLyt app’ that helps enterprises with data security& important content at a single place. This avoids critical & sensitive data exchange through multiple insecure channels & tools”

This app provides a reliable & secure solution to enterprises as it acts as a single source for storing entire data in a highly protected way. This app is a mobile first environment to manage data for personal & business needs. HyLyt app is available in Mobile & Desktop version. The personal version is free & the business version is charged at an affordable cost of Rs.4000/- per user.

Features

Unified Information Management

360 view of all information that matters in one place, one view – from all sources

Interconnect all information on multiple parameters to make information 10x more powerful and build the Google of one’s data

Find any information instantly, even if your search query is very complicated

Chat experience of tomorrow – hidden chats & password protection, invisible users, structured/ organized chats using threads to help to work better

Better user engagement – broadcast information to users, white label options, schedule reminder/ calendar for others

Data leakage control – information not viewable outside HyLyt, restrict people from sharing/ forwarding what one send them, Screenshot/ copy-paste controls

Enhanced Security – Multi level pin/ password, IP protection – business can pull back data when an user leaves,

Knowledge transfer – all data from start can be transferred from old user to new user in minutes

Video Conference – This is a newly added feature introduced recently that helps in using amongst up to 100 users.

Dashboard features – HyLyt has a dashboard feature on its backend. It allows users to make different departmental groups where each team member can converse and submit its work.

Watchdog feature – Watchdog” feature from HyLyt allows top-level management to keep an eye on select departments and the work is done and take necessary actions to increase productivity and improve work efficiency.

Content management and messaging integration – Whiteboard option for collaborative workingControl

