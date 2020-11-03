SocioRAC introduces Video Conferencing Feature in HyLyt App

Read Article

SocioRAC, a technology startup that is working in the areas of knowledge management has introduced a new feature of video conferencing with end-end-to encryption in its HyLyt app. HyLyt App unifies information management and business collaboration on a single platform. In addition to managing data, users can take advantage of virtual events, meetings with internal employees & external stakeholders. It is a one-stop platform for employees & companies to take advantage of this feature. This feature is available for both paid & free users that can access through Android, iOS, web, etc

With inbuilt video conferencing, the companies need not buy additional subscriptions, say bye-bye to email or notification clutter. Most importantly one can log in from multiple devices simultaneously and get the benefit of automatic scheduling for all participants. This feature is invite-Only participation along with detailed call logs that are provided to the users.

In the words of Rajat Singhania, Founder – SocioRAC, “India is one of the countries which is contributing a major role in the growth of the video conferencing market during this pandemic situation. India’s video conferencing market was valued at nearly $400 Mn at the end of 2019. In India, User-friendliness is the topmost factor in choosing video conferencing apps followed by App performance and others.”

He further added that Video Conferencing has gained traction during Covid 19. With future work being remote, enterprises are considering video conferencing as an ultimate solution to connect with remote workers, customers, and employees. We are seeing increasing usage in every area of administration such as recruitment, doctor consultation, govt administration, live streaming etc. This made us introduce this added feature at the right time which would increase our reach & user base.

As per DataLabs analysis, Indian businesses are less likely to keep their software and tech platforms updated, which can be seen in the rising number of cybersecurity and data theft incidents in India. India is a very price-sensitive country and always looks for free products, whereas good security is a major cost component in the development of video conferencing apps, so secure apps are less likely to be free.

