Softline has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Softline, a digital transformation and cybersecurity provider received Microsoft Advanced Specialization for migration of Windows Server and SQL Server to Microsoft Azure.

This global status confirms Softline’s deep knowledge, extensive expertise and proved success in migration to the cloud and in implementing scenarios for migrating client solutions based on Windows Server and SQL Server to Microsoft Azure.

In the unpredictable, ever changing, post Covid-19 environment, customers are looking for trusted partners that can help them safely migrate to the cloud and ensure their environment and data protection. Softline’s capabilities for migration of workloads based on Windows Server and SQL Server to the cloud are available globally in all countries of our presence through the efforts of our global Azure expert MSP team.

As a global solution provider, Softline is committed to helping customers shift into digital transformation through the range of our services offerings. Cloud enablement services enable customer to move through cloud readiness, assessment, design and planning to further maintenance of infrastructure in the Azure cloud through the Softline cloud operations services (including monitoring, management, security incident handling, and environment optimization).

“For many years, Softline has been helping to transform the business of its clients with the help of modern cloud technologies and its own expert team. We are pleased to offer our customers an integrated approach to working with cloud solutions. Receiving the extended specialization “Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure” from Microsoft is another important step that confirms Softline’s strategic path of digital transformation.” comments Stanislav Chistyakov, Global Azure Business Development Director Softline.

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization proves the partners capabilities when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. Softline clearly demonstrated that they are proficient and possess global capabilities to offer clients a seamless migration path and on the way on true digital transformation in the cloud”.

Achievement of this specialization compliments Softline’s Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status – second consecutive year and further strengthens our strong relationship with Microsoft since 1994.

