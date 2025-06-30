SoftwareOne launches ‘SaMBIT’ to empower SMBs with Microsoft solution bundles

To mark Global SMB Day, SoftwareOne India, in collaboration with Microsoft, has announced the launch of “SaMBIT (संबित)- SoftwareOne India for Strong Mighty Businesses’”: a campaign and curated set of Microsoft solution bundles designed to help India’s Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) boost productivity, enhance security and adopt AI with confidence. SaMBIT reflects SoftwareOne’s commitment to Simplify, Accelerate, Maximise, Build, Inspire, and Transform the way Indian SMBs operate, collaborate, and innovate.

“At SoftwareOne, we believe SMBs are not just part of India’s economy, they are the backbone of its innovation,” added Munish Gupta, Managing Director, SoftwareOne India. “With SaMBIT, we are bridging the technology access gap for this segment, offering future-ready solutions that are affordable, scalable, and aligned with business needs.”

“India’s SMBs and startups are not just business units—they’re innovation engines powering the country’s digital future. At Microsoft, our focus is to equip them with the tools, support, and intelligence they need to scale confidently. SaMbit is a powerful example of how ecosystem partnerships like the one with SoftwareOne can deliver real, actionable value to this community. It’s about accelerating impact, responsibly embracing AI, and enabling sustainable business growth,” says Vaishali Kasture, India and South Asia Leader, Small Medium Enterprises and Channel, Microsoft India.

“SaMBIT is more than just a set of bundles—it’s a practical initiative to close the tech gap for SMBs,” said Shivani Sharma, Head of SMB Business, SoftwareOne India. “We’ve listened to the challenges faced by India’s SMBs, and with Microsoft’s support, created modular yet powerful offerings to help them grow with secure, efficient and AI-ready tools.”

“Microsoft’s partnership with SoftwareOne has always been anchored in a shared mission, to empower every business with the right technology at the right time,” said Sanjeev Rege, Director, Microsoft Business, SoftwareOne India. “SaMBIT exemplifies this mission by delivering Copilot- driven, cloud-first, secure solutions to SMBs across India.”

The SaMBIT offerings include a wide range of value-centric solution bundles, designed to meet SMBs at different stages of their growth journey.

Starter Secure Bundle : For businesses just beginning their digital transformation. The bundle combines Microsoft 365 Business Basic with Microsoft Intune and Entra ID Plan 1 (free), providing essential tools for secure device and identity management, plus Copilot Chat as a free add-on.

: For businesses just beginning their digital transformation. The bundle combines Microsoft 365 Business Basic with Microsoft Intune and Entra ID Plan 1 (free), providing essential tools for secure device and identity management, plus Copilot Chat as a free add-on. Modern Workplace Productivity Bundle: Growing teams can benefit from the bundle featuring Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Entra ID Plan 1, Copilot Chat, and complimentary sessions on Teams setup and productivity adoption, helping SMBs modernise collaboration quickly and securely.

Growing teams can benefit from the bundle featuring Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Entra ID Plan 1, Copilot Chat, and complimentary sessions on Teams setup and productivity adoption, helping SMBs modernise collaboration quickly and securely. Copilot-Powered Business Premium Bundle : Companies looking to scale with AI and enterprise-grade protection, this bundle includes Microsoft 365 Business Premium, Copilot for Microsoft 365, built-in security tools, Intune, and an agentic AI application, along with in- person deployment and adoption support.

: Companies looking to scale with AI and enterprise-grade protection, this bundle includes Microsoft 365 Business Premium, Copilot for Microsoft 365, built-in security tools, Intune, and an agentic AI application, along with in- person deployment and adoption support. Deskless Workforce Communication Bundle To support field and frontline staff, the Deskless Workforce Communication Bundle offers Microsoft 365 F3, Copilot Chat, and the agentic AI application—enabling real-time, AI-assisted communication across distributed teams

Copilot Readiness & Assessment Package Recognising the importance of responsible AI adoption, There is also a free workshop including licensing reviews, tenant audits, and security compliance checklists to help SMBs evaluate their readiness before investing.

“As a strategic partner to Software One, we have consistently championed their market initiatives, particularly given how their comprehensive solution bundles and services consistently align with market demands. We recognise Sambit’s exceptional ability to drive these initiatives across diverse customer segments. SaMBIT by SoftwareOne not only addresses critical business communication and unified service requirements but also integrates specialised cybersecurity workshops that demonstrate the complete spectrum of Microsoft Security solutions,” says Amit Bidasaria, Director VSN International Pvt. Ltd”

To further support SMBs, SoftwareOne is also introducing Security Immersion Workshops, featuring live simulations of real-world cyber threats. These sessions showcase Microsoft’s robust security solutions in action and helping business leaders understand how to proactively mitigate risks.

The launch will be marked by an exclusive Customer Engagement Session hosted at the Microsoft Office in India, featuring live demonstrations, fireside chats with early adopters, and interactive discussions with Microsoft and SoftwareOne specialists.

With deep expertise in Microsoft technologies and a proven track record in FinOps and AI enablement, SoftwareOne helps SMBs unlock measurable value from their IT investments.