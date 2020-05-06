Somansa signs Panzer IT as exclusive distributor for India

Read Article

Somansa DLP will be offered through its partnership with Panzer IT to protect sensitive data from leakage

Somansa, a global leader in data loss prevention, has inked exclusive partnership deal with Panzer IT to distribute its offerings in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Pakistan. This partnership will help organisations protect sensitive data and personal information as well as meet data privacy law requirements.

This new announcement follows Somansa’s 5-Star Rating recognition from CRN Partner Program and builds on Somansa’s regional growth strategy to invest and develop innovative security solutions and provide global customers with the best products and services. The partnership with Panzer IT will greatly benefit Somansa’s local customers, resellers, and partners with better sales and support, training, and logistics.

According to Richard Kim, CEO of Somansa, “We are very excited to work together with Panzer IT to distribute Somansa data security products and services in India. As Somansa expands its business, it is critical that we offer the best support to our customers in those regions to help them protect sensitive data from leakage.”

Panzer IT will offer the complete range of Somansa Data Loss Prevention, DLP solutions including Endpoint Discover & DLP and Network DLP to monitor, discover, and prevent sensitive data leakage in motion, emails, cloud services, and at rest, USBs, applications.

Pankaj Jain, CEO, Panzer IT, said, “We are very excited to partner with Somansa. The Somansa products and support was thoroughly evaluated and we are highly satisfied and confident to present it to customers in SAARC. Somansa DLP products are a perfect fit for all types of organizations, large or small, BFSI, manufacturing, Retail, Engineering, Technology companies, etc.”

Somansa DLP is simple to install and can be fully setup in a couple of hours for any size of organizations. Somansa DLP includes robust, extensive features that are highly scalable and flexible, and very cost effective too.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com