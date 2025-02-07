SonicWall celebrates Excellence with the 2025 SonicWall Partner Awards

SonicWall proudly honored its exceptional partners and distributors at the annual SonicWall Partner Awards, celebrating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding customers in a dynamic and increasingly complex threat landscape. This prestigious award acknowledges partner organisations worldwide that have demonstrated remarkable dedication to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions.

“While partners have been key to SonicWall’s success for over 30 years, our dramatic transformation over the last two years is directly attributable to SonicWall stepping it up and taking a relentless focus on our valued partners, said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “That’s meant listening to and acting upon their key needs and feedback, which has in turn shaped our roadmaps (organic and inorganic), the delivery of technical support (reduced wait times with immediate access to higher tiers of support), how we charge for our products and services, sales resource alignment, and much, much more. Many of our partners posted record years in 2024, and we couldn’t be more pleased about that. These awards are a small token of thanks and recognition of the strategic value SonicWall’s partners have and will continue to play in shaping and driving SonicWall’s business.”

“The 2025 SonicWall Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and innovation of our partners who continually raise the bar in cybersecurity excellence. This year’s winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape, leveraging SonicWall’s solutions to deliver proactive, strategic security. Their success is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in driving growth, resilience, and trust in today’s digital world,” said SonicWall Vice President of Sales, APJ Debasish Mukherjee.