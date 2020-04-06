SonicWall empowers MSSPs, launches enhanced managed security services program

Read Article

SonicWall has enhanced version of its SecureFirst Managed Security Service Provider (MSSPs) Program to provide the licensing models, resources and tools needed to help MSSPs profitably scale and accelerate their managed security services business, leveraging SonicWall’s award-winning technology.

Built on the SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program, the enhanced three-tiered MSSP program offers benefits such as flexible pricing options, tailored premier technical support access, access to MSSP field sales and technical specialists, increased access to co-marketing funds as well as specialization training and assessments for sales and technical staff.

“The explosion of exposure points has not only increased the attack surface area of organizations, it has also taxed IT departments that increasingly call upon MSSPs to help mitigate the rapidly growing threat volume,” said SonicWall Vice President, Global MSSP & Carrier Sales, Luca Taglioretti. “We’re combining our 28 years of experience, data and technology with our partner-led culture to deliver the next round of enhancement to our MSSP program. We want to give participating partners, both regionally and globally, a competitive edge.”

Taglioretti added, “Due to the unprecedented need to quickly and efficiently deploy security to rapidly expanding remote workforces, SonicWall will include its Secure Mobile Access (SMA) solution for MSSPs, allowing managed security service providers to swiftly deploy and scale on-demand security and connectivity at costs based on the number of concurrent users.”

Specific to the MSSP program tiers — MSSP Protect, MSSP Powered, MSSP Powered Plus — partners will be offered new program benefits including:

Expanded annual and monthly pricing model licenses

Aggressive volume-based pricing based on assets under management

Priority access to Premier Support tier 3 engineers

Increased access to MDF, including accruals for Powered Plus partners

Support from a new and expanding MSSP strategic account management team, globally

Addition of Secure Mobile Access (SMA) to MSSP portfolio

Participating MSSPs will continue to be required to meet annual revenue requirements, have an operating NOC or SOC with Help Desk L1/L2 support capabilities, as well as sales and technical staffing criteria. Authorized MSSPs will need to be established in the SecureFirst program at the Silver level or above.

“These enhancements to our MSSP program are aimed at bringing value to participating partners in the areas of flexible pricing options including monthly subscriptions, simplified operations through our automation tools, priority technical support access and go-to-market collaboration,” said SonicWall Vice President, Global Channel Sales, HoJin Kim. “SonicWall is perfectly poised to help MSSPs looking to expand their managed security practice lead in the market and drive enhanced scalability and profits.”

Created in 2016, the award-winning SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program now includes over 20,500 partners worldwide. In addition to receiving real-time cyber threat intelligence, participants also receive education regarding today’s threats and the SonicWall solutions that address them through SonicWall University.

The program provides an accreditation and certification capability that significantly increases partners’ effectiveness and success rate. To date, more than 285,000 hours of training — or almost 7,000 weeks — have been completed and over 575,000 successful exams administered.