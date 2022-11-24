Sony India bolsters its customer experience with Isha, a voice AI agent powered by Yellow.ai

Pioneering voice automation in customer service, Sony India has recently launched voice AI agent services at their Customer Experience Center. Powered by Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade conversational AI platform, the voice AI agent ‘Isha’ assists customers and dealers to register requests for televisions and home theatre installations. This voice AI support is available pan India at 1800-103-7799, delivering 24×7 services in English, Hindi, and Bengali and can switch to a live agent on customer’s request. The AI-powered speech recognition supports fast, accurate and lifelike customer conversations. Sony India is amongst the first few consumer durable brands to embrace AI powered voice agents in the after-sales services arena.

