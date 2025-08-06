Sophos and Rubrik Launch MDR-Optimised Microsoft 365 Backup and Recovery Solution

Sophos announced a strategic partnership with Rubrik, the cybersecurity company, to deliver Sophos M365 Backup and Recovery Powered by Rubrik. This marks the first Microsoft 365 backup and recovery solution purpose-built for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) environments and fully integrated within Sophos Central, the company’s unified security operations platform.

The new solution significantly enhances cyber resilience for Sophos’ extensive global customer base, enabling organisations to recover Microsoft 365 data—including SharePoint, Exchange, OneDrive, and Teams—in the face of ransomware, account compromise, insider threats, or accidental deletion.

“We are reshaping what it means to stay operational in a world shaped by constant digital disruption,” said Joe Levy, CEO, Sophos. “This is the future of cyber resilience: an intelligent, adaptive partnership that ensures organizations remain secure, responsive, and uninterrupted. By combining Sophos’ prevention-first approach with Rubrik’s recovery strengths, we empower our customers to remain resilient and maintain continuity—even under attack.”

With over 75,000 Sophos MDR and XDR customers globally, the new solution provides seamless, SaaS-based Microsoft 365 protection directly within the trusted Sophos Central interface—eliminating the need for multiple platforms and empowering IT and security teams to act faster with less effort. Sophos Central integrates 350+ telemetry sources across endpoints, networks, identity, cloud, email, and business applications—leveraging deep learning, custom LLMs, and frontier AI models to detect and respond to threats across the entire attack surface.

Key Benefits for Sophos Customers:

Secure, immutable backups – Microsoft 365 data is isolated via Rubrik’s air-gapped architecture, WORM locks, and customer-held encryption keys. Backups remain tamper-proof even in the event of compromised admin credentials.

– Microsoft 365 data is isolated via Rubrik’s air-gapped architecture, WORM locks, and customer-held encryption keys. Backups remain tamper-proof even in the event of compromised admin credentials. Fast, flexible recovery – Customers can rapidly restore emails, OneDrives, SharePoint sites, and Teams channels to original or alternate accounts—even those that are inactive.

– Customers can rapidly restore emails, OneDrives, SharePoint sites, and Teams channels to original or alternate accounts—even those that are inactive. Automated protection – Microsoft 365 users, sites, and mailboxes are auto-discovered, Entra ID-based policies applied, and delegated admin roles supported—reducing operational complexity.

– Microsoft 365 users, sites, and mailboxes are auto-discovered, Entra ID-based policies applied, and delegated admin roles supported—reducing operational complexity. Unified experience – Managed entirely through Sophos Central, enabling organizations to unify protection, detection, response, and recovery workflows without additional tools.

“Today’s cyber threat landscape demands more than just robust prevention—it requires fast, reliable recovery when prevention fails,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO and Co-founder, Rubrik. “We’re proud to support Sophos in delivering critical cyber resilience capabilities directly within a platform security teams know and trust.”

A Growing Threat Landscape

Sophos’ State of Ransomware report reveals that nearly half of ransomware victims paid a ransom to recover data—while only 54% restored using backups—underscoring the urgency for integrated backup and recovery solutions. Microsoft 365 environments remain a high-risk vector:

60% of Microsoft 365 tenants have experienced account takeovers

of Microsoft 365 tenants have experienced account takeovers 81% report incidents of email compromise

report incidents of email compromise Attacker access to global admin credentials can result in irreversible data deletion via manipulated retention policies

With this solution, Sophos helps close a critical gap in modern cyber resilience strategies by providing comprehensive, scalable, and AI-powered Microsoft 365 protection within a single, trusted security ecosystem.

The new Sophos M365 Backup and Recovery Powered by Rubrik offering will be available in the coming months via Sophos’ robust global channel network, including MSPs, MSSPs, and reseller partners.