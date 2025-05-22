Sophos announces winners of Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2025

Sophos has announced the winners of the Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2025 at the Sophos APJ Partner 100 event in Thailand. The Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards 2025 honour partners who have made a significant contribution to the delivery and sale of Sophos products and solutions between 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

India and SAARC Partner of the Year Award 2025 – Trace Network and Engineering Private Limited

Awarded to the partner company that demonstrated a collaborative approach to developing impactful and integrated security solutions using Sophos solutions such as Managed Detection and Response to enhance the security posture of their customers and achieve high year-to-year sales growth.

India and SAARC Sub Distributor of the Year for Mumbai Region Award 2025 – Phoenyx Commtech Private Limited

Awarded to the sub distributor with the leading revenue for fiscal year 2025.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to receive this Sub Distributor of the Year – 2025 India and SAARC from Sophos. Thank you for recognising my contributions. I’m deeply grateful to Mr. Sunil Sharma, Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Mr. Nishant Sharma, Mr. Prasanna Kumar, Mr. Isaq Patel and all AMs and SEs from Mumbai team for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. I’m committed to using this recognition as inspiration to continue striving for excellence and making a positive impact,” said Janak Kabrawala, director, Phoenyx Comtech – Mumbai.

India and SAARC Distributor of the Year 2025 – Redington Limited

Awarded to the distributor with the highest year-on-year revenue growth from sales of Sophos’ next-generation products.

Chad Cleevely, senior director Channel Sales, Asia Pacific and Japan, Sophos, said, “We are deeply grateful to all our partners for their steadfast support in driving the growth of Sophos solutions over the past year. Sophos is firmly committed to the channel and our partners are essential to our success. I would like to extend a special thank you to the winners of the 2025 Sophos India and SAARC Partner Awards, who have delivered exceptional results this year. Through their innovative strategies and industry-leading services, these partners have provided Sophos customers with the highest level of defence and value. Together, we will continue to safeguard our customers against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats.”