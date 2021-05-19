Sophos awards partners for outstanding performance in India

Read Article

Sophos, a global firm in next-generation cybersecurity, has announced its top performing channel partners across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) for their business commitment and success over the last financial year. The awards were announced during the Sophos virtual APJ Partner Power Hour and Awards on May 11, 2021.

The Partner of the Year was awarded to SM Networks and Solutions for its impressive year-on-year growth along with achieving a sizable number of deals in the last financial year.

Distributor of the Year went to Satcom Infotech for its outstanding work providing on-ground technical support to Sophos especially on ESG business.

Rising Star of the Year was awarded to PSR IT Services, which achieved strong revenue growth through Sophos’s next-gen product portfolio.

“Partners are the lifeline of our business in the region. They have an equal contribution in Sophos’s success of protecting so many organisations of all sizes. Partner awards are just one of the many ways we honor and empower our partners,” said Sunil Sharma, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Sophos.

“Every year we award our top performing partners, but the last year was special. The accelerated digital transformation due to the ongoing pandemic has put tremendous pressure on partners to protect customers from increased cyber crimes. We acknowledge the dedication and hard work that our partners put to provide next generation cybersecurity and safe working environment to customers. All this while partners themselves were learning to work in a new way,” added Sharma.

