Sophos, Halcyon partner for real-time ransomware defense

Sophos, a cybersecurity solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Halcyon, a specialist in anti-ransomware technology, to accelerate ransomware detection, strengthen defenses, and enhance response capabilities for over 300,000 organizations worldwide — including enterprises and mid-market businesses in India.

The collaboration enables real-time exchange of ransomware threat intelligence — including indicators of compromise (IOCs), attacker behaviors, and attack patterns — to improve prevention, speed up response, and enhance protection across both companies’ security ecosystems.

Customers using Sophos Endpoint with Intercept X, Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Sophos XDR, and Halcyon’s Anti-Ransomware Platform will directly benefit from faster detection and more resilient defenses.

A notable feature of the alliance is the mutual anti-tamper protection between platforms, where each solution monitors and safeguards the other’s agents. This ensures that ransomware attacks cannot disable key security components, preserving the integrity of enterprise protection strategies.

The initiative aligns with Sophos’ broader goal of expanding threat response capabilities through strategic partnerships. Sophos X-Ops — its cross-functional threat intelligence unit — will collaborate closely with Halcyon’s research and engineering teams to operationalize shared insights across multiple attack surfaces.

“Ransomware tools and tactics are evolving constantly, and the best defense is timely, relevant intelligence that enables defenders to act quickly and with confidence,” said Simon Reed, Chief Research and Scientific Officer at Sophos. “By sharing insights with Halcyon, we’re improving detection speed and strengthening protection for all our customers.”

Jon Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Halcyon, added, “Over the last four years, Sophos has consistently proven to be one of the most effective endpoint security platforms we’ve encountered. Their innovation and reliability give customers a decisive advantage against today’s most sophisticated attacks.”

Key Benefits of the Collaboration

Real-time ransomware intelligence: Faster detection through shared IOCs, attacker behavior profiles, and tools used in active campaigns.

Strengthened defenses: Enriched telemetry and accelerated protection updates across both Sophos and Halcyon platforms.

Mutual anti-tamper protection: Continuous monitoring to prevent ransomware from disabling either company’s security agents.

With this partnership, Sophos and Halcyon aim to set a new benchmark in collaborative cybersecurity, empowering organizations to stay ahead of rapidly evolving ransomware threats.