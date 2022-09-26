Soroco collaborates with Whatfix

Soroco, the world’s first work graph company, announced a strategic partnership with Whatfix, a leading digital adoption platform technology. Through this partnership, Soroco and Whatfix will enable their joint global customer base to accelerate their digital adoption journey, user onboarding, and training to drive high process conformance.

Samson David, CEO, Soroco, said, “We are delighted to partner with Whatfix and help customers advance their digital adoption journey. By leveraging Soroco Scout, powered by the work graph, enterprises will be able to drive actionable and structured insights from massive, unstructured, and undocumented data emanating from interactions between people and software. With these granular insights, we will enable customers to execute change programs and power a continuous improvement cycle.”

Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder at Whatfix, said, “Partnering with Soroco is exciting for us as both our customers will benefit from this collaboration. Soroco’s capabilities of providing insights into the workflow by analyzing the widespread data, combined with Whatfix’s digital adoption offerings, will empower our joint customers to maximize on their tech stack investment.”

By joining forces, Soroco will help customers discover processes, process variations and capture granular insights and recommendations. With this data, Whatfix drives the adoption of SOPs by providing in-app guidance and end-user performance support, thus ensuring faster onboarding and processing. Soroco ScoutTM will also enable organizations to identify processes that can be automated with the Whatfix automation platform. Soroco and Whatfix are also integrating their capabilities to ensure seamless content creation to accelerate the digital adoption journey.

The Whatfix and Soroco partnership will provide higher process coverage, faster time-to-value, and a significant increase in productivity, helping organizations execute change improvement programs at scale.