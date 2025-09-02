South Indian Bank selects MoEngage to revolutionise hyper personalised customer engagement with its advanced automation capabilities

South Indian Bank (SIB) has partnered with MoEngage, a Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP). This collaboration aims to enhance the bank’s ability to automate, optimise, and secure its customer engagement initiatives, ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines.

Previously, South Indian Bank utilised a different Martech tool for customer engagement alongside an in-house CDP. However, the manual efforts needed from the brand’s data science team to export, upload, run campaigns, and then delete confidential user data made the whole process slow. With MoEngage, SIB’s technology stack is now leaner, and they can further automate the processes of exporting and uploading data and running campaigns.

“Our primary concern was to find a platform that not only offered advanced customer engagement capabilities but also cut down the manual efforts required significantly,” said Ramesh KP, Head of Marketing at South Indian Bank. “MoEngage’s ability to help us automate campaigns end-to-end, empowering them with high levels of personalisation, was a game-changer. This partnership will significantly reduce any manual efforts required and enable us to deliver highly contextual and compliant customer experiences.”

With MoEngage, South Indian Bank will primarily focus on re-engaging inactive customers through targeted campaigns for dormant user activation. The partnership will also focus on app-related engagement capabilities, including driving retargeting for drop-off cases, engaging customers through in-app messaging plans, and driving higher adoption of app-based banking services.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with South Indian Bank and provide them with a secure, AI-enabled platform that meets their stringent data privacy and compliance requirements,” said Yash Reddy, Chief Revenue Officer at MoEngage. “Our solution for automated campaign execution and 1:1 personalisation at scale is designed to significantly enhance customer engagement for SIB. Furthermore, it sets a new benchmark for how regulated financial institutions can leverage advanced Martech tools while maintaining the highest levels of data security and compliance.”

South Indian Bank is already running Android (app) and offline campaigns, using segmentation based on user attributes and behaviour with MoEngage. While AI and advanced analytics are slated for future implementation, the CDEP’s encrypted PII storage enables effective personalisation now. This foundation will support future real-time personalisation using features like Auxiliary Data and Content APIs, with AI eventually automating processes and assisting with risk scoring.