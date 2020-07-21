SpiceJet acqui-hires Travenues Team & Technology

Read Article

SpiceJet, the biggest air cargo operator, has announced that it has aqui-hired the team and technology of Travenues, a Bengaluru based airline technology company that built several innovative products for airline e-commerce.

Launched in 2019, Travenues is a wholly owned subsidiary of ixigo, India’s leading AI-based travel app. With this acqui-hire, the technology team of Travenues has joined SpiceJet and SpiceJet will inherit the airline technology and commerce platform built by Travenues that specialises with its deep tech advancements in mobile apps, UX, engagement, cross-selling, payments, ancillaries, personalisation and more.

Last year, Travenues had signed its first technology partnership with SpiceJet for digital transformation of its consumer-facing experiences. Travenues had also bagged a number of pre-eminent awards for its innovative products and strategic excellence in aviation including CAPA Travel and Aviation Innovation Award In Singapore.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Vikram, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, SpiceJet, said – “We are glad to welcome Team Travenues to SpiceJet. This acqui-hire will help SpiceJet strengthen its e-commerce platforms as we continue to innovate across multiple technology areas and achieve our vision of being the worldwide leader in aviation technology.”

Chandramouli Gopalakrishnan, Chief Digital Officer, Travenues added – “We are proud of the team and the full stack airline commerce suite we have built and we wish the SpiceJet team all the best in taking it to the next level with a talented and motivated team”

Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder & CTO, ixigo said – “We are happy that we were able to incubate a startup and build a next generation platform with a motivated tightly-knit team that can truly disrupt airline direct sales and airline commerce. The possibilities this unfolds for SpiceJet are endless!”

