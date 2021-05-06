Spoton Logistics clocks 34 per cent growth

Read Article

Spoton Logistics, a technology and engineering-driven logistics company, enabling over 5,500 customers in India with its express logistics and supply chain solutions has grown close to 10 per cent in revenue in FY 2020-2021. The company closed the H2 with a growth of 34 per cent over the previous year.

Banking on the recoveries in logistics volumes, the company aims to grow in excess of 40 per cent in revenue this fiscal, i.e., FY 2021-22.

Currently operating across 350 locations, covering 22,000 pin codes to ensure timely and secure movement of goods, Spoton Logistics made investments in building new capabilities and expanding its hubs across the country. The additional infrastructure and expansions were carried out in Delhi, Ambala, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad with a view to offer comprehensive facilities to expand the horizon of deliveries and support future growth in the regions. With a view to optimise operations at new and existing hubs, Spoton implemented a new cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) that brought down vehicle loading time by 20 per cent.

On account of continued business growth, Spoton Logistics also expanded its team size by over 15 per cent across various business functions, with operations being the largest.

Commenting on the growth, Abhik Mitra, MD and CEO, Spoton Logistics stated, “We are thrilled to have ended the year with solid performance in revenues. Our continued growth is a testament to our dedicated efforts towards providing the best in class logistics services to our customers. While 2020 was a challenging year, we take pride in emerging out of this stronger and much quicker than we had anticipated.”

Uday Sharma, COO, Spoton Logistics, added, “We are glad to have significantly grown in the past one year. We signed up with leading businesses from all across the sectors and added significant value to their logistics processes by bringing in the desired visibility and predictability with our state of the art technology and operational expertise. We continue to expand further and capitalise on the growing business opportunities, especially from sectors such as Auto – where we saw close to threefold growth this year.”

