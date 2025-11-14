Sprinto unveils next-GenAI suite to redefine the future of governance and risk management

Sprinto has announced the launch of an advanced suite of artificial intelligence capabilities designed to make GRC truly autonomous.

The new release marks a significant shift in compliance automation with AI Playground, a no-code environment that enables teams to design, test, and deploy custom AI agents within minutes, without any engineering support.

These agents automate complex and repetitive workflows such as vendor risk analysis, evidence gap detection, and risk scoring. They help organisations reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and accelerate audit readiness by acting on contextual data from existing controls, frameworks, and risk posture.

Advertisement

Complementing the playground is Ask AI, an intelligent compliance assistant that allows users to query organisational data on policies, risks, and vendors in natural language. By providing context-aware answers instantly, the system broadens access to compliance intelligence across teams without requiring specialist intervention.

Girish Redekar, Co-founder and CEO, Sprinto commented, “It’s impossible for companies to keep up with ever-changing regulations across regions and industries. Sprinto AI has been built as a silent co-pilot for cybersecurity and compliance professionals, enabling them to manage governance at the speed of business”

Sprinto’s internal analysis indicates that the new AI suite can reduce audit preparation time significantly while achieving audit-grade accuracy of 80% or higher, enhancing real-time visibility and readiness across frameworks.

All AI capabilities have been developed within a human-in-the-loop architecture to preserve oversight and accountability. The system adheres to ISO 42001 standards for ethical AI, enforces strict data-privacy controls, and excludes customer data from model training.

Sprinto works with a diverse portfolio of fast-growing companies across India and around the world, including Whatfix, Bizongo, Happay, Turtlemint, and Rocketlane, among others. Backed by Accel, Elevation Capital, and Blume Ventures, the company recently raised $20 million in a Series B round to advance its AI-driven compliance capabilities and accelerate its global expansion.

Sprinto is an AI-native GRC and compliance automation platform that supports 200+ global security standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS. Trusted by 3,000+ companies across 75 countries, including Anaconda, WeWork, and Whatfix, Sprinto helps organizations stay audit-ready, manage risks, and scale with confidence with 300+ integrations and AI-driven automation.