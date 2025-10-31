Spyware attacks on Indian firms surge 273% in H1 2025: Kaspersky

Indian enterprises are facing a massive spike in spyware attacks, with detections more than tripling in the first half of 2025, according to new data from Kaspersky. Between January and June 2025, the cybersecurity firm’s enterprise solutions blocked over 2.18 lakh spyware attacks—a 273% increase compared to 58,578 incidents during the same period last year.

Spyware, unlike traditional malware, is designed to quietly infiltrate systems, monitor user activity, and exfiltrate confidential information such as login credentials, credit card details, and email data. The rise of commercial spyware, often dubbed “legal malware,” has further blurred the line between surveillance and cybercrime—allowing threat actors to secretly track messages, calls, and locations through zero-click exploits.

Pegasus remains one of the most notorious examples of such surveillance tools. Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) in 2024 introduced a lightweight detection method to uncover traces of advanced iOS spyware like Pegasus, Reign, and Predator by analysing forensic artifacts in system shutdown logs.

In India, the surge in spyware activity highlights how attackers are increasingly focusing on corporate data as a lucrative target. “Spyware is increasingly targeting corporate India because that’s where the data goldmine lies—sensitive deals, financial flows, and intellectual property,” said Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky. “India’s thriving ecosystem of multinationals, startups, and fintech companies creates a treasure trove of valuable data that attackers want to capture—whether for profit, surveillance, or competitive advantage.”

Singh further emphasized the need for proactive cyber defence: “The fact that spyware campaigns exploit both cutting-edge technologies and older, unpatched systems shows how persistent these actors are. This is where threat intelligence moves from optional to essential—helping organisations understand which spyware tools are active, how they operate, and where to strengthen defences.”

As spyware tactics evolve, experts warn that visibility, timely patching, and strong endpoint monitoring will be crucial for Indian organisations to protect against this growing wave of stealthy surveillance threats.