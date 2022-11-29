SR Technics ties up with HCLTech to digitally transform business operations

HCLTech, a global technology company, today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with SR Technics, a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider in the civil aviation industry, to digitally transform SR Technics’ operations.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland SR Technics is working with an extensive network of partners and business development offices in Europe, Americas, Asia and the Middle East, offering comprehensive, fully customized MRO solutions for aircraft engines, airframe and components including technical support to over 500 customers worldwide.

HCLTech will implement a new greenfield SAP S/4HANA environment hosted on Microsoft Azure using RISE with SAP. Moving to an agile, cloud-based ERP platform will allow SR Technics to transform and simplify its business operations, enabling it to modernize the application stack and optimize IT operating costs.

To augment its SAP S/4HANA deployment and future operations, SR Technics will implement iMRO, HCLTech’s MRO industry add-on for SAP. iMRO is a smart and highly differentiated maintenance software solution, which aims to enhance overall visibility and operational effectiveness. iMRO is currently used by more than 50 customers globally and SR Technics’ deployment is the first on SAP S/4HANA using RISE with SAP.

“Our move to SAP S/4HANA and the adoption of iMRO is the technology foundation of SR Technics’ ‘ReSeT’ program, as we look to reduce operational complexity and further enhance our service delivery to customers” said Patrick Kuster, Senior Vice President IT and executive sponsor of the ReSeT digital transformation program at SR Technics. “The combined SAP and HCLTech offering was the only solution that fully met our unique business requirements. It provides a future-proof technology foundation to optimize and grow our engines operations. HCLTech’s industry knowledge and SAP transformation expertise combined with its global and local delivery capabilities really stood out when it came to selecting our technology partner.”

“We look forward to supercharging SR Technics’ business transformation with SAP,” said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Europe and Africa, HCLTech. “This contract highlights HCLTech’s strong partnership with SAP and our innovative product engineering capabilities. SR Technics works with many of the world’s major airlines and aerospace manufacturers, making this a significant engagement as we further grow our business in the DACH region and across the aviation sector globally.”

“We are delighted that SR Technics has chosen SAP S/4HANA as its platform for future growth,” said Stefan Krauss, SVP – General Manager Discrete Industries and Energy & Natural Resources at SAP. “This is further demonstration of the unique value proposition of RISE with SAP in helping organizations transition core business processes to the cloud. Together with HCLTech, we have a best-in-class MRO offering for organizations needing to maintain complex, expensive and regulated assets.”

HCLTech is an SAP Global Strategic Services Partner with over 25 years’ experience leading complex SAP transformation programs. HCLTech’s SAP consultant base has now grown to over 10,000 globally, with local offices and consultants across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. HCLTech’s partnership with SAP enables organizations to move to the cloud SaaS model of RISE with SAP using HCLTech’s digital and application capabilities while leveraging their existing investments in SAP configuration and extensions.