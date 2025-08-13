StampMyVisa acquires CRED-backed travel tech startup teleport

StampMyVisa (SMV), India’s fastest-growing B2B visa platform, has announced the acquisition of Teleport, a digital-first travel tech startup with a strong presence in South India. Teleport is backed by some of India’s most prominent startup founders, including Kunal Shah (CRED), Vidit Aatrey (Meesho), and Phanindra Sama (RedBus).

The acquisition marks a major milestone in SMV’s mission to simplify and scale visa services across India and Southeast Asia by combining Teleport’s young-traveler-focused product DNA with SMV’s operational expertise and deep B2B network.

Adding a personal note to the milestone, Rahul Borude, Co-founder & CEO, StampMyVisa, shared:

“This moment feels like coming full circle — from being part of CRED’s early team to now acquiring a startup backed by Kunal Shah. Teleport has built a loyal user base and strong brand affinity among young Indian travelers. With this acquisition, we are bringing together the best of both worlds: Teleport’s consumer innovation and SMV’s scalable visa infrastructure.”

Nikita Dresswala, Founder of Teleport, added:

“We built Teleport to reimagine global travel for new-age independent Indian explorers. In StampMyVisa, we’ve found the right partner to scale this mission. With their B2B muscle and deep visa expertise, we’re set to create the most seamless and trusted visa experience in the country.”

A Strong Core Team Driving Growth

Founded in 2023, StampMyVisa has rapidly emerged as a category leader by solving one of travel’s most complex challenges — visa processing. The platform enables travel agents, corporates, OTAs, and MICE companies to process visas for over 60+ countries, achieving a 99.5% success rate. In just six months, SMV has processed 50,000+ visas and scaled revenue 4X in eight months.

The founding team blends travel, fintech, and operational expertise:

Pravin Wadekar, Co-founder and MakeMyTrip alumnus, brings 15+ years of experience in visa operations and global partnerships.

Dhaval Mehta, CFO and former Associate Director of Finance at Jupiter, leverages deep fintech expertise to shape SMV’s growth strategy and fundraising.

SMV is currently in advanced talks to raise $3 million to fuel its next phase of growth.

Pioneering API-led Visa Services

StampMyVisa is also among the first in the world to launch an API infrastructure for visa processing via its developer product, Konveyor. This enables travel platforms, banks, OTAs, and fintechs to embed visa services natively into their own ecosystems — a step toward making visa access as seamless as booking a flight.

With Teleport’s acquisition, SMV is poised to build India’s most comprehensive visa tech stack, integrating AI-powered automation, deep distribution channels, and end-user delight to redefine the future of travel documentation.