Staqu unveils Jarvis GPT: A powerful fusion of vision AI and LLM for smart retail analytics

Staqu announces the launch of Jarvis GPT for store monitoring, and predictive analytics. Leveraging the power of generative AI, Jarvis GPT empowers retailers to make data-driven decisions, optimise store performance, and enhance the customer shopping experience.

Building upon the success of Jarvi, Jarvis GPT integrates generative AI to process vast amounts of retail data, extract actionable insights, and enable proactive business strategies. This breakthrough solution is designed to support retail chains, shopping malls, and individual store owners by providing real-time footfall analysis, customer demographics insights, and behavioural analytics.

With Jarvis GPT, retail businesses can automate footfall counting, analyse customer purchasing patterns, and anticipate demand trends more effectively. The platform enables retailers to:

Track footfall trends: Get instant reports on the number of male and female visitors across store locations over specific time frames.

Optimise store performance: Monitor customer dwell time and product engagement to improve store layout and inventory placement.

Enhance security: Detect suspicious activities and prevent loss with AI-driven video surveillance.

Seamless reporting: Generate instant analytics reports and receive them directly on WhatsApp for quick decision-making.

Leading businesses, including Raymond, Embassy, We work, Olive etc, have already leveraged Staqu’s video intelligence solutions to optimise their various operations. By using Jarvis GPT, retailers can ensure better customer engagement, streamlined security, and data-backed business strategies.

Staqu continues its commitment to AI-driven business transformation by providing retailers with intelligent automation and real-time insights that help improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. By bridging the gap between traditional retail management and AI-powered analytics, Jarvis GPT is set to redefine the future of retail.

“In today’s dynamic retail environment, staying ahead of customer expectations while optimising operations is a constant challenge,” said Atul Rai, Co-founder and CEO of Staqu Technologies. “Retailers need intelligent solutions that can turn vast amounts of raw data into actionable insights. Jarvis GPT bridges this gap by leveraging AI-powered video analytics to decode customer behaviour, optimise store layouts, and improve overall operational efficiency. By providing real-time intelligence, Jarvis GPT enables businesses to enhance productivity, anticipate market trends, and foster deeper customer relationships. This is not just about adopting new technology; it’s about shaping the future of intelligent retail.