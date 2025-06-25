Star Health Insurance partners with Medi Assist to transform claims through AI and digital innovation

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited (“Medi Assist”), to adopt MAtrix platform, an advanced AI-powered claims platform. This collaboration is a significant step in Star Health’s ongoing claims transformation journey, focused on delivering faster settlements, better customer engagement, and technology-led service excellence. The partnership will help in identification and elimination of fraud and reduction in waste and abuse through AI tools.

Through the partnership Star Health Insurance is modernising its claims ecosystem to be future-ready. The platform will help the Company strengthen its ability to manage rising claim volumes while maintaining speed, consistency, and transparency in its operations. As part of this transformation, Star Health Insurance is scaling up its digital capabilities to meet growing service expectations from hospitals, policyholders and regulators. The use of the platform introduces intelligent automation, reduces manual steps, and streamlines workflows, enabling stronger turnaround performance across the network.

Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance said, “This marks a major step forward in strengthening our in-house claim management capabilities. This partnership is a key milestone in our journey to build a more agile and technology-driven claims ecosystem. Claims are at the heart of the insurance experience, and with Medi Assist’s platform, we are enhancing speed, accuracy, and consistency, while keeping a keen eye on fraud, waste and abuse. By reducing manual interventions and standardising processes, we aim to strengthen efficiency and reinforce trust with our policyholders. This along with other initiatives being undertaken at Star Health Insurance will ensure our focus remains on delivering transparent, reliable, and customer-first claims service that meets the evolving needs of the health insurance and healthcare landscape.”

Echoing this sentiment, Satish Gidugu, CEO, Medi Assist said, “We are excited to collaborate on this transformative journey. This partnership is set to redefine industry standards in technology-driven insurance operations, ensuring an exceptional Policyholder experience.”

A key advantage from the partnership for Star Health Insurance is its rules and configuration-based engine, which ensures consistent and standardised claims adjudication. This reduces subjectivity and improves process accuracy. The platform also enables co-working and AI co-pilot support, allowing Star Health Insurance’s claims teams to make faster and more informed decisions. Additionally, it strengthens the Company’s ability to detect and prevent fraud through advanced AI and machine learning tools, helping reduce waste and protect the integrity of the claims process.

The partnership also strengthens customer engagement, with AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, and omnichannel support available across mobile apps and WhatsApp. A unified API architecture ensures secure, real-time data exchange among insurers, healthcare providers, and the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), enhancing overall stakeholder connectivity.

This integration represents a critical advancement in India’s digital health insurance landscape combining innovation, operational readiness, and a sharper focus on policyholder outcomes.