Stellar Value Chain Solutions takes tech-driven operations to the next level, rolls out Infor cloud-based supply chain solution

Read Article

Stellar Value Chain Solutions, one of the largest tech-driven consumer supply chain companies in India, has announced that it has selected cloud-based enterprise-class supply chain solution from Infor for digitising and stream-lining its warehouse management. Easily configurable and available across all distribution centres of the company, the digitalised supply chain service will offer its clients enhanced transparency, visibility and cost-efficiency, accelerate go-to-market strategy and leverage data analytics to identify new market opportunities.

“At Stellar Value Chain Solutions, we have successfully initiated a tech-driven supply chain transformation across the country by setting up modern distribution centres following global best practices. Leveraging Infor’s supply chain management excellence and futuristic warehouse management solutions, we have taken the transformation to the next level by rolling out a cloud-based enterprise-class Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) in India. This cutting-edge supply chain solution is scalable and flexible which requires minimal reconfiguration to integrate with the clients’ tech platform. It helps us offer our diversified clientele superior real-time visibility, customised services and data-driven consumer insights. Our world-class tech-enabled supply chain solution will help our clients achieve incremental growth,” said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.

“Digitization is a fundamental reality for businesses today. Infor is proud to be a strategic partner of Stellar Value Chain Solution’s business transformation journey to help bring disruptive change to the Indian supply chain landscape. We have the deep industry experience to understand the complexities and unique technology requirements of this dynamic and fast-evolving industry,” said Ranga Pothula, General Manager, India Business Unit and Senior Vice President, Global Delivery services at Infor. “Infor’s purpose-built industry-specific solutions in the cloud will deliver to businesses unprecedented visibility into inventory, orders, equipment, and people to enrich service levels, increase product velocity and ensure support for multichannel operations.”

The advanced cloud-based service powered by Infor helps Stellar Value Chain Solutions build a centralised system to manage infrastructure, equipment and labour efficiently. It facilitates uniformity in supply chain service offerings to all industry verticals the company caters to such as fashion, lifestyle and retail, FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, to name a few.

“The enterprise class solution is adaptive to industry-specific functionalities. Infor ION developed by Infor offers a flexible and easy interface between clients’ tech platforms and our cloud-based supply chain service. The best part of the cloud-based technology is that the majority of the process can be implemented remotely. The tech-enabled system makes scaling up the operations as per the demand growth easier,” added Singh.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]