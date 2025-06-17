STL expands Data Centre portfolio to meet emerging requirements for AI data centres

STL announced the launch of a new generation of Data Center Solutions ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to power the relentless demands of AI-driven data centre infrastructure. This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure.

With the global data centre market projected to reach USD 517 billion by 2030 (growing at a CAGR: 10.5% from 2021-2030), legacy infrastructure cabling systems are buckling under the demands for lower network latencies, rising network speeds and density requirements, as well as sustainability mandates. With this launch, STL bridges this gap by bringing to the core its 30+ years leadership in Optical network connectivity.

STL’s data centre products are designed, manufactured, and tested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, meeting international standards. STL’s solutions are fully compliant with ANSI/TIA-942, TIA-568 and ISO 11801 standards and backed by a 25-year performance warranty, ensuring reliability.

Advertisement

STL Data Centre solution includes high-performance fibre and copper cabling solutions designed for modern buildings, campuses, and data centres. Copper systems ensure reliable data, security, and AV connectivity, while the riser and campus fibre cabling support high-speed, low-latency networking for smart infrastructure. Pre-terminated multi-fibre systems with LC/MPO connectors provide scalable, space-efficient solutions ideal for data centres. STL Celesta, high-density IBR technology, offers a high-capacity, low-latency solution for scalable, future-ready deployments for inter-data centre connectivity.

“The future of data centres lies in architectures that balance scale, speed, and sustainability,” said Rahul Puri, CEO, Optical Networking Business, STL. “In today’s AI-driven era, Data Centre solutions aren’t just about moving data—they’re about enabling intelligence at scale. At STL, we recognise that every data centre has unique requirements. We therefore pair our cutting-edge solutions with bespoke design services, ensuring each deployment meets every unique requirement and is on time. Together, we’re not just building infrastructure; we’re architecting the backbone for tomorrow’s digital economy.”

STL has partnered with Tech Data – India, to make STL solutions available in India. Tech Data’s edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. With a strong presence in over 70 cities in India, Tech Data – India will play a pivotal role in empowering channel partners and end-customers.

“As the exclusive distributor for STL in India, Tech Data leverages its global presence to enhance market reach and support future expansion into other geographies,” said Bejoy Thekkekara, Senior Director, Networking, Tech Data India. “Tech Data’s capabilities and commitment lies in onboarding new partners, accelerating STL’s go-to-market, and bolstering brand positioning through market insights based on our deep expertise in the IT channel and ecosystem. Additionally, Tech Data brings to the table supply chain efficiency, as well as essential financing support through our Tech Data Capital offering, empowering STL to thrive in a competitive landscape.”