STL revenues up 17%; progressing towards global optical leadership

STL announced its financial results for quarter ended 30 September 2022. STL reported profitable growth with revenues of INR 1,768 crores, up by 12% Q-o-Q and 17% Y-o-Y. Nearly 70% of revenue came from the US and Europe. A robust order book of INR 11,697 crores further cemented STL’s position as a global partner for 5G and FTTH.

5G, FTTH and data centre roll-outs are picking up pace globally and optical demand is on a strong upward trajectory, with the optical fibre cable market size expected to reach ~$10 Bn by 2024[1]. India’s much awaited 5G roll-out has started and will strongly hinge on fibre with telcos planning to lay ~2,00,000 cable kilometers and spend between ~$1.5 Bn to $2.5 Bn[2] on fibre roll-out in next 2 to 3 years. STL has already made strategic investments for this demand cycle and is playing a pivotal role in this ongoing decade of network creation, both in India and internationally.

STL is progressing towards becoming one of the top 3 optical players globally. Expressing confidence on the company’s growth trajectory, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL said “The world has now recognised broadband as a basic necessity. 5G, FTTH, and Rural connectivity efforts are all coinciding to connect the remaining 40% of the world. Fiberisation is going to be front and centre in this decade of network creation and STL is fully prepared to meet this demand with global capacities, great talent and technology-led solutions. We are constantly innovating to build these networks fast and in the most sustainable way.”

Some key performance highlights