STMicroelectronics reveals STM32U3 microcontrollers extending ultra-low power innovation for remote, smart and sustainable applications

STMicroelectronics has introduced new STM32U3 microcontrollers (MCUs) with power-saving innovations that ease deployment of smart connected tech, especially in remote locations.

The latest MCUs are aimed at IoT devices, which must typically operate for extended periods without maintenance and with limited energy from a coin cell or ambient solar or thermoelectric source. Typical applications that depend on the lowest possible power consumption include utility meters, healthcare devices such as glucose meters and insulin pumps, animal care monitors, forest-fire sensors, and industrial sensors including thermostats and smoke detectors. STM32U3 MCUs are also used in consumer products such as smart watches, wearables, and hearables.

“The STM32U3 series builds on the heritage of ST-established ultra-low-power general-purpose microcontroller class as it is known today, which opened the door to widespread diffusion of smart technology in diverse environments,” commented Patrick Aidoune, General-Purpose MCU Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics. “Leveraging innovative techniques such as recent advancements in near-threshold design, the new devices cut dynamic power consumption to the bone, boosting efficiency by a factor of two compared to our previous generation, hence contributing to companies’ sustainability goals.”

In addition to its extreme energy efficiency, the STM32U3 series meets the needs of IoT devices by providing robust cyber protection using the latest hardware security techniques. The MCUs are designed to confine secret keys permanently in secure memory, eliminating vulnerable CPU fetches. In addition, attestation credentials for each device are provisioned by ST at manufacture before leaving the factory, which strengthens security and simplifies provisioning. All those security mechanisms, in addition to the SESIP3 and PSA Level3 certifiable security assets, such as cryptographic accelerators, TrustZone isolation, random generator, and product lifecycle will contribute and enable ST customers to reach compliancy towards the upcoming RED and CRA regulations.

“STM32U3 enables us [smaXtec] to bring our hardware for animal health monitors to the next level. The consumption in active mode is extremely low, only a few µA/MHz, which enables us to reduce the energy needed for current data processing algorithms while at the same time adding new features to our products. In addition, its advanced range of low-power modes lets us put the device into deep sleep if no data is processed. The newly implemented STOP3 mode, including its wakeup capabilities, is a neat way to keep power consumption low,” said Manuel Frech, Product Development Engineer, smaXtec.