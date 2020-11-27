STPI launches new incubation centre at Dehradun

Read Article

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications and Law &Justice, Govt. of India jointly laid the foundation stone of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) new incubation centre at Dehradun, Uttarakhand on 27th November 2020. STPI is establishing state-of-the-art Incubation facility having around 30,000 sq.ft. built-up space at Dehradun to cater the needs of IT/ITeS industry in the region. There will be provision of raw and plug-n-play incubation space for IT/ITeS companies especially for entrepreneurs/start-ups. Apart from this, building will also be housing Network Operation Centre (NOC) for providing High-Speed Data Communication (HSDC) services to the IT/ITeS industry.

“STPI is the first startup of India which has grown massively over the years to facilitate software exports by generating over Rs. 4.47 lakh crore. Technology is playing a transformative role in empowering common man and ensuring financial inclusion in India through programmes like Digital India,” asserted Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications and Law &Justice, Govt. of India.

“He further added that “CHUNAUTI will encourage young innovators in small cities to develop ground-breaking products & we will provide them financial support upto Rs. 25 lakhs.”

“The incubation centre will facilitate the desired ecosystem for startups and bolster employment oportunities to the youth of the region. STPI-Dehradun will promote research & innovation and entrepreneurship, rev up product innovation & create IPRs,” underlined Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

“The upcoming incubation centre will promote tech entrepreneurship in the state & foster startups and I am sure this incubation centre will play a major role in realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister,” articulated Shri Sanjay Dhotre, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & IT, Govt. of India.

“Uttarakhand has established a name in the country for the DroneTech & it has huge potential for electronics sector,” articulated Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India.

“We will build STPICoEs & provide incubation facility at the new centre & promote exports & create employment opportunities. Exports through STPI-registered units surged from Rs. 52 cr. In 1992-93 to Rs. 4,47,750 cr. in 2019-20,” emphasized Dr. Omkar Rai, DG, STPI cited while addressing at foundation stone laying ceremony of new STPI incubation centre at Dehradun.

STPI has been working with distinct focus for promotion of IT/ITES exports from the country by providing single window regulatory services under STP & EHTP schemes, plug & play incubation facilities for the start-up companies and young entrepreneurs as well as High Speed Data Communication services for a seamless access for offshore IT/ITES exports. STPI has been successfully delivering statutory services to the IT/ITES/ESDM industry in the most industry-friendly environment and has earned the goodwill for its liberal style of functioning. Working closely with all the stakeholders, STPI has played a key role in creating Brand India and transforming the country as the most preferred IT destination, a fact that is aptly proven by the stupendous growth in exports by STP units from Rs. 52 crores in 1992-93 to Rs. 4,47,750 crores in 2019-20. STPI has also played a phenomenal role in promoting Tier-II/Tier-III cities of the country. Out of 60 STPI centres, 52 Centres are in Tier-II and Tier-III locations with an objective of a uniform and overall development of IT/ITES exports across the country.

STPI has been instrumental in promoting IT exports from the State of Uttarakhand since inception of STPI-Dehradun centre in 2001.Over the years, STPI centre has played a very important role to promote the region as a preferred IT destination and act as single window agency for IT/ITES industry. Presently 13 units are registered with STPI and software exports made by STP units from the state of Uttarakhand was recorded Rs. 150 crores in the year 2019-20 and helped in generation of direct (over 2500 people) and indirect employment and overall development of economy of the region.

The event witnessed the gracious presence of Shri Sanjay Dhotre, Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & IT, Govt. of India, Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Tehri Garhwal, Shri. Ganesh Joshi, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Mussoorie, Shri. Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Mayor, Dehradun, Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, Govt. of India, Shri Om Prakash, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Uttarakhand, Shri Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, Secretary (IT), Govt. of Uttarakhand, Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI and Shri Devesh Tyagi, Senior Director, STPI.

