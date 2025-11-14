Strategic supply chains can unlock new growth frontiers and drive enterprise reinvention: PwC India report

PwC India unveiled its latest report titled ‘Backroom to boardroom: Securing supply chain’s seat at the table, based on insights from over 150+ CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CSCOs, and supply chain leaders across India-based organisations with global operations.

The study, which covers sectors such as manufacturing, retail, FMCG, e-commerce, EPC, construction and infrastructure, pharma and MedTech, and oil and gas/chemical, underscores how supply chains are fast evolving into strategic enablers of enterprise reinvention, profitability, and customer value.

The findings reveal that while supply chains are central to cost, customer experience, and trust, they remain underleveraged in strategic contexts—with 32% of business leaders admitting that their organisations have yet to integrate supply chain leadership into board-level decision-making. The report calls for greater CEO-level integration and long-term investment to unlock the full potential of supply chains.

Ajay Nair, Partner and Leader Supply Chain and Operations, PwC India, said “In today’s volatile business environment, supply chains sit at the intersection of trust, technology, and transformation. Their elevation from backroom functions to strategic enablers is critical to building resilience, agility, and sustainable growth. “

The report highlights responsiveness, resilience, and sustainability as the three glidepaths shaping the next generation of supply chains, supported by a 12-point roadmap for transformation. It finds that only 16% of organisations feel fully prepared for large-scale disruptions, while 35% describe their supply chains as fragile. PwC recommends embedding digital twins, scenario modelling, and diversified supplier ecosystems to strengthen continuity and risk management.

Despite increasing digital maturity, technology adoption especially AI/ GenAI remains limited. PwC urges companies to move beyond pilot programmes and leverage digital platforms, automation and AI/GenAI to enable predictive and intelligent supply chain decision-making.

The report also explores how taxation and regulatory considerations can be integrated into supply chain models to unlock efficiencies beyond procurement and distribution cost optimisation. Through its value in motion framework, PwC describes how ecosystem thinking—integrating supply chains across domains such as food, mobility, and care—can help businesses capture value beyond traditional industry boundaries.

Geopolitical uncertainty and shifting tariffs are driving a need for adaptive and compliant supply chains. The report introduces an eight-step framework for global trade strategy centred on diversification, localisation, and digital trade intelligence.

According to the report, sustainability is now a major growth factor. Low-impact products are now preferred by 60% of consumers, and 29% of CXOs report income increases from sustainability-led projects. PwC urges businesses to transition to circular, regenerative economies that benefit society, business, and the environment.

Commenting on the findings, Vishvesh Prabhakar – Partner & Leader Supply Chain Solution Cluster PwC India, “Businesses that continuously reinvent and create value for people, planet and investors are the ‘trust pioneers’ of tomorrow. Supply chains have a pivotal role in enabling this transformation.”

Globally, we have observed a trend where leaders who drove supply chain and operations transformation are being elevated to the CEO level. However, this trend is not yet prevalent in India. PwC intends to hold multi-year deliberations around this shift and help in securing supply chain’s seat at the strategic table.

The report also found that the journey from backroom to boardroom is well underway. As supply chains evolve into regenerative, alliance-driven systems blending sustainability, technology, and customer-centricity, they are poised to become the core engines of reinvention, resilience, and trust for every enterprise.