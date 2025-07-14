Strengthens network capabilities to enhance digital experience across Karnataka

Leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced the launch of its 5G services in Mysuru, marking another step in its 5G expansion across Karnataka. Following its Bengaluru 5G launch last month, Mysuru becomes the second city in the state to experience Vi’s next-generation connectivity.

This rollout is part of Vi’s plan to expand 5G services across its 17 priority circles, where it holds 5G spectrum. Prior to Mysuru, Vi had launched 5G in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna, steadily bringing high-speed connectivity to more customers across India.

Enhanced 5G Experience for Mysuru Users

Vi customers in Mysuru with 5G-enabled smartphones can enjoy unlimited 5G data on plans starting from ₹299 as part of an introductory offer. The service enables seamless HD streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dani, Business Head – Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said,

“As we launch Vi 5G in Mysuru, shortly after Bengaluru, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to this City of Palaces. With next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and a superior experience. We are committed to expanding our 5G footprint in line with demand and handset adoption.”

Advanced Technologies Powering Network Expansion

Vi has partnered with Samsung to deploy energy-efficient infrastructure in Mysuru, complemented by AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) that automatically optimize performance. These deployments include high-transmit power radios with multi-technology support and compact designs, ensuring enhanced coverage and a greener, more sustainable 5G experience.

Upgraded 4G Network to Support Growth

Alongside 5G, Vi has undertaken a comprehensive 4G network upgrade in Karnataka to bolster coverage, speed, and reliability. Over the last 14 months (March 2024 to May 2025), Vi has:

-Deployed 900 MHz spectrum on over 3,000 sites to improve indoor coverage.

-Doubled 2100 MHz spectrum capacity across 1,900+ sites.

-Expanded 2100 MHz spectrum to over 1,600 new sites.

-Enhanced 1800 MHz spectrum capacity across 4,400+ sites.

These efforts have led to a 41% increase in network capacity across Karnataka, reinforcing Vi’s commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality connectivity for both urban and rural users.

With this strategy — scaling both 4G and 5G — Vi aims to empower Karnataka’s consumers and businesses with future-ready, high-performance digital infrastructure.